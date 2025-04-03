LeSean McCoy Warns Dak Prescott to Prepare for a Trade After the Cowboys’ Latest QB Move

Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys brought much-needed stability to the QB room after trading for Joe Milton from the New England Patriots. This new addition will be a solid backup option behind Dak Prescott, who is coming back from a torn hamstring that cut his 2024 season short. However, LeSean McCoy saw a downside to this deal—not for the team, but for the starting QB.

The former Bills running back warned that Milton’s arrival could have major implications for Prescott. Possibly even to the point of needing a new realtor—as in finding a new home outside of Big D.

Dallas lost longtime backup Cooper Rush to the Ravens, leaving just Dak and Milton. And if Prescott continues his current trend—meaning his postseason struggles—McCoy argues that his time in Dallas could be up. The young addition, who has shown promise, could eventually take over the starting job. McCoy even brushed off Prescott’s $60 million per year salary, pointing out that NFL teams have moved on from big investments before.

“If Dak Prescott has a postseason like he’s always had, going into next year, Dak, find a realtor,” LeSean said bluntly.

“Because Joe Milton has got talent and can play. And I’ll say this, y’all laugh and all that. I’ve seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and they move on from them. Right?”

LeSean’s co-host, Emmanuel Acho, agreed with the statement, noting that we’ve seen it happen before. However, other co-hosts, like Chase Daniel, seemed reluctant to agree.

“Dak Prescott, find a realtor. Because Joe Milton can play.”@CutOnDime25 reacts to the Cowboys trading a 5th-round pick for QB Joe Milton pic.twitter.com/YFuycUw7Wz — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) April 3, 2025

It’s not a bad thing for LeSean to point out to Dak. We’ve seen players like Sam Bradford, Tyrod Taylor, and Josh McCown get cut or traded despite having massive contracts—all in favor of younger, more exciting options.

But we also need to give Dak a little bit more credit. He’s just one season removed from finishing second in MVP voting. Dak is also a three-time Pro Bowler and has overcome one of the nastiest leg injuries we’ve ever seen live. And his teammates always have nothing but good things to say about his leadership.

On the other hand, Milton does have a good arm, and he’s just 25 years old. In terms of arm strength, he blows Dak out of the water. Milton went viral for throwing an 80-yard pass at the Manning Passing Academy. He’s also fairly accurate.

Milton led the Patriots to an upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. It was a game the Pats probably wish they could have back, though, as it squandered their chances at receiving the number 1 NFL Draft pick. Head coach Jerod Mayo was fired following the game as well.

One thing is certain: Milton won’t be replacing Dak anytime soon. He will start the season in the backup role. But if Dak struggles at any point during the season, don’t be surprised to hear the fanbase plead for Milton’s services.