Aaron Rodgers Dark Journey: Rich Eisen Hilariously Breaks Down Controversial QB’s Valentine Special “Darkness Retreat”

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most controversial figures in the world of the NFL. There is no doubt about the fact that he is a supremely talented quarterback, after all, winning back to back season MVP honors is not an easy task to accomplish.

However, he is also infamous for almost every time taking the road less traveled. When the world was getting vaccinated for Covid 19, Aaron’s anti-vac commentary made the headlines. He then bragged about owning a copy of Atlas Shrugged, which he then admitted that he hasn’t even read.

Moreover, his teammate shocked the world a while ago by revealing that Aaron used to talk to him about 9/11 conspiracy theories. In addition to this, before the 2022 season started, Aaron went on an ayahuasca retreat and just couldn’t stop stating its benefits.

As one can expect, when Rodgers failed to do well during the 2022 season, ayahuasca memes flooded the internet. As it turns out, before taking a decision about his future in the league, Aaron is going on another darkness retreat for a few days.

Also Read: Best Super Bowl Commercials: A look at the top 5 NFL Super Bowl commercials ever aired, ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Rich Eisen reflects on Aaron Rodgers’ “Darkness Retreat” decision

Reflecting on Aaron’s decision, NFL analyst Rich Eisen had a few things to say in the latest episode of ‘The Rich Eisen Show.’ Eisen started of by saying that if four months ago, Rodgers had told his love interest that he’ll go on a retreat on Valentine’s Day, she would have probably asked him to stay in the dark only.

Eisen then asked that without any cell reception, with complete darkness, how is Aaron even going to get food where he is headed to? After this, Eisen presented his theory that could justify Rodgers’ decision to go a retreat. “Here’s the reason why I would even consider getting a darkness therepy expert on program.”

“Because one of the most important decision in the NFL, for one of the most storied franchise involving one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, that decision is going to be made through this process,” Rich added.

Eisen then went on to add that going into the retreat, the Packers QB has to know his options, he has to know which teams are interested in roping him in. When suggested that he might have already made his mind about his future in the league before going for the darkness retreat, Eisen said, “no, by the way we are assuming that he is going to play. After this, he might be like, ‘I am done.'”

It will be interesting to see what Aaron finally decides.

Also Read: How Much Does a 30-Second Super Bowl LVII Commercial Cost?