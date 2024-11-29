mobile app bar

Dolphins Fans Point Fingers at Mike McDaniel After Tyreek Hill’s Quiet Performance in Thanksgiving Clash

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa

Mike McDaniel (L) and Tua Tagovailoa (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

While the world was celebrating Thanksgiving, Tyreek Hill appeared off-color for the Miami Dolphins in their game against the Green Bay Packers. The WR posted a subpar performance in the first half, with just two catches for six yards. Many fans, upset with his performance, took to X to point fingers at coach Mike McDaniel.

One fan blamed it squarely on the “McDaniel factor”. 

Another Dolphins fan expressed that Tyreek’s fall in performance had nothing to do with his recent wrist injury, but the coach’s lack of clarity:

This fan also believed the Dolphins are under-utilizing Tyreek’s potential.

Notably, several fans pointed out that the Dolphins WR’s wrist injury has likely affected his mobility and contributed to his struggles. 

The Dolphins WR underwent a wrist surgery to address his injury. However, with the Dolphins in contention for the playoffs after three consecutive wins, Tyreek made up his mind to play through the pain.

However, it appears that the move has backfired on the Dolphins. Can Cheetah bounce back in the second half? The Dolphins certainly need him to, as they are trailing 3-24 at halftime.

