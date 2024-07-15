“I Guess It’s Kitty Litter?”: Joe Burrow Isn’t Impressed With the Steelers’ Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Joe Burrow has managed to dominate his opponents, but nothing comes without its own set of hardships. For the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback who appreciates playing on a decent surface like any other NFL player would, one of the AFC North stadium surfaces just doesn’t make the cut for him.

Burrow, during his recent appearance on the ‘Pardon My Take‘ podcast, talked about one particular challenge he faces in Pittsburgh- and that is playing at the Acrisure Stadium. He playfully called out the place for its less-than-ideal playing surface, jokingly calling the mud “kitty litter.”

“The college team in Pittsburgh, plays on Saturday and we get there on Sunday like what’s all this sand?” Burrow reminisced feeling confused. However, he has remained suspicious but hopeful, “I guess it’s kitty litter? I hope not.”

Although the kitty litter comparison came after the host joked about it, but Burrow’s sentiment regarding the stadium ground became clear. However, it’s still important to assess why Joe Burrow might be feeling underwhelmed by the stadium’s surface.

Is Joe Burrow Right About the Steelers’ Stadium?

Joe Burrow wasn’t shy about voicing his opinions about the Acrisure Stadium. So what’s the deal with this field that has left Burrow unimpressed? To begin with, the stadium’s ground has a bit of a legend of its own.

Originally laid with Kentucky bluegrass back in 2001, this grass was half the height of typical NFL field grass. While it might seem differently at this point, Acrisure required efforts to remain green all year. A mix of antifreeze and hot water heats the field from below in order to maintain a cozy 62°F.

In 2003, the field was upgraded to synthetic-enhanced Desso GrassMaster. Despite the fancy name, players have slipped and slid all over this turf, making it a popular subject of debate in the NFL. The problem compounded in 2007 as heavy rains turned the newly laid sod into a mud bath.

Fast forward, the surface is still considered debatable by many including Jacksonville’s Fred Taylor who called it a ‘lawsuit pending’.

So with a history of criticism from players, the field isn’t the best in the league. But, it is what it is, and even Joe Burrow with his justified complaint needs to look at the next season beyond the unpredictability of Acrisure Stadium.