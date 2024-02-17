“I Do Gotta Grow Up”: CeeDee Lamb Gives a Self Reality Check as Micah Parsons Asks Why He Should be Highest Paid in Dallas

CeeDee Lamb is one of the NFL’s most promising young talents in the league, and he also has the awareness to know what he has to change to become the best. Sitting down with star linebacker Micah Parsons, for Barstool Sports, Lamb discussed how first and foremost, he needs to grow up before he can make any momuntenal changes or become the highest paid receiver in the league. He knows that he can let his emotions get the best of him at times, and that can be contagious in a negative way for the team.

While most of the attention this year was on whether Tyreek Hill would hit 2,000 yards, CeeDee Lamb had a monstrous season of his own. In 17 games, Lamb put up 135 catches (first in the league), for 1,749 yards (second to only Tyreek Hill who played one game less), and 12 touchdowns (second place behind just Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill who had 13 each). Lamb has established himself as an alpha in the league, but of course, there is always more to achieve.

For one, the Cowboys playoff record is still subpar. For all their talent, for all their regular season success, they have no Super Bowl appearances to show for it in the Dak Prescott era. Lamb and Parsons know that the Cowboys need something more, something other than just producing on the field which is why Parsons and Lamb sat down to discuss what they need to change.

It takes a lot of maturity for Lamb to agree that he has to grow up, admitting his shortcomings off the field, but that itself shows that the Cowboys could be on the right track. “First and foremost, I do gotta grow up,” he explained. “There’s plenty of ways of me handling different situations. Me being mad is not one of the answers.”

CeeDee Lamb Contract Extension

Lamb’s next biggest concern is also figuring out his contract extension. He’s still on his rookie deal, but he wants to make some serious money. “I can’t give you no numbers right now, but I’ll tell you this, [I want to be] one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the [highest-paid receiver],” Lamb said, via a transcript from TheAthletic.com. “That’s always the goal.”

Currently, Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid receiver in the league making $30 million. The upper echelon of receivers including guys like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, AJ Brown, and Stefon Diggs are all making upwards of $24 million.

So, CeeDee Lamb will definitely be looking for a contract in that range. The Cowboys didn’t want to give star receiver Amari Cooper $20 million a couple of years ago, trading him to Cleveland, so if they want to keep CeeDee Lamb around, they’re going to have to open up their pockets.

In 2025, Lamb will be an unrestricted free agent, so the time is now for the Cowboys to act and get Lamb signed to a big deal. If they let Lamb slip through their fingers, the road to a Super Bowl will be that much tougher. The Cowboys have control of their fate and the narrative with Micah Parsons’ podcast and CeeDee Lamb’s candidness, but once more the outlook is for “next year.” At some point, next year has to come.