“I Don’t Believe I Defamed Brett Favre”: Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About Mississippi Welfare Case

The long, winding path of the Shannon Sharpe-Brett Favre feud has seemingly come to an end…for now.

Earlier this week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Sharpe on a defamation suit Favre filed against him in September 2022. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett dismissed the original case in October 2023, prompting Favre’s appeal.

After finding out the good news, Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to offer his perspective on all that had unfolded. He told his co-host, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, that he doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

“I don’t believe I defamed Brett Favre. I believe I offered a very strong opinion on what was reported… I was speaking on what was reported.”

Favre had filed a defamation lawsuit against Sharpe after he made comments on his Fox Sports show regarding Favre’s alleged involvement in a scandal concerning the misuse of Mississippi welfare funds.

In 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Brett Favre and over three dozen other individuals, companies, and organizations, alleging the misappropriation of more than $77 million in welfare funds intended for the state’s poorest residents between 2016 and 2019.

Sharpe added that he was “surprised” Favre filed a lawsuit in the first place and admitted it “cost a pretty penny” to fight the defamation allegations. But, in his mind, standing up for himself was worth every cent he spent.

Sharpe says he won’t bow down or apologize

Everyone who has ever been forced to defend themselves in a court of law knows how long, arduous, and expensive the process can be. For some people, it’s much easier to settle their case and bring it to a quick end. According to Sharpe, that thought never entered his mind.

“I wasn’t gonna bow down. You know sometimes people try to put you in a pinch, and think ‘big bank take little bank.’ I’d have spent up all my money… I was never going to apologize, because I don’t believe I did anything wrong.”

Johnson then offered his two cents on the situation, pondering why Favre was so “focused” on Sharpe when “everyone was reporting” the news. Sharpe fell silent for a moment before saying “you know why”, then expressed a desire for the situation to finally be fully resolved, for both him and those most affected by the entire situation.

“Hopefully it’s over… I hope it’s over. I wish Brett nothing but the best… I want the people of Mississippi to be made whole.”

For the time being, Sharpe can rejoice in his win. Nobody is sure yet if Favre will push for the case to advance to the Supreme Court, but his lawyers reportedly were happy the 5th Circuit for saying Sharpe “characterized the [case’s] facts ‘caustically and unfairly.’”

If they believe they can build upon that acknowledgment, there may be one final round coming between the two down the line.