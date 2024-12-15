“I Don’t Blame Him”: Julian Edelman Calls Travis Hunter a New Gen “Free Agent Type Player” for His Commitment to Deion Sanders

Travis Hunter has been committed to three different schools in his college career: Florida State, Jackson State and Colorado. His decisions all stemmed from a desire to follow in Deion Sanders. Hunter strives to replicate the NFL Hall of Famer’s two-way abilities. Because of this, who would be better than “Prime Time” himself at developing him?

Hunter clearly had no alternative options in mind. If there were, he wouldn’t have signed with Jackson State in the first place.

Julian Edelman recently discussed Hunter’s devotion to Coach Prime came during his Dudes on Dudes podcast with Rob Gronkowski., stating he understands why Hunter is faithful to Sanders.

“This is this new generation of a free agent-type player. And I don’t blame him. Why wouldn’t you go with one of the most electrifying athletes that did it where you wanna go?… [It has] been so impressive to watch this kid play.”

Hunter and Sanders have grown very close over the past half-decade. Now that their coach-player days are almost wrapped up, they have a father-son bond to fall back on. Sanders has made it clear he’ll do everything in his power to help Hunter achieve his goals. In exchange, Hunter has been loyal.

Rob Gronkowski: Life is “all about relationships”

Gronkowski followed a script similar to Hunter’s as a pro player. Had Tom Brady not been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he likely would not have come out of retirement in 2020. He knows how important strong connections can be when it comes to chasing your dream.

“It’s all about relationships in life. If you have a good relationship, why would you ever want to break [it]? Relationships go far… Deion and Travis Hunter are loyal to each other and each other’s family, and you’ve got to appreciate that because you don’t see loyalty like that anymore.”

Hunter is moments away from learning if he’ll add the Heisman Trophy to his impressive list of accolades. His final collegiate game comes on Dec. 28 against BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.