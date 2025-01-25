“I Don’t Call Myself Prime’s Son”: Shilo Sanders Speaks Up on Making His Own Name Despite Being Deion Sanders’ Son

Deion Sanders is one of the most successful athletes to ever make his mark in sports. So much so that his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, often face the narrative that they owe their success to their father. However, Shilo isn’t on board with this narrative. He doesn’t view himself solely as Coach Prime’s son. Instead, he sees himself for who he is — Shilo — the man striving to make a name for himself.

Shilo was interviewed by Rivals before playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was asked several questions about his future and Shedeur’s prospects for the 2025 NFL draft. But it was one question about being referred to as “Prime’s son” that caught his attention.

“I mean, I don’t call myself ‘Prime’s son’. That’s y’all that calls me that,” Shilo pointed out in response. “I’ve been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that’s cool. We’re not really focused on that. I mean, that’s our dad — he’s great. So, if you want to say those are Prime’s sons, then it is what it is. We’re also individuals and good at what we do.”

“I’ve been making a name for myself for a long time.” – Shilo Sanders pic.twitter.com/6vacFkhbCO — Rivals (@Rivals) January 25, 2025

It must be frustrating at times to only be recognized by the media as “Deion’s kid”. Many other sons of famous athletes have gone through that phase in their careers before earning the respect of the public to memorize their names. Peyton and Eli Manning were just known as “Archie’s kids” until they carved their path. Bronny James is currently experiencing the same thing in the NBA.

But it’s good to hear that Shilo doesn’t let the comparisons get to him. Living up to the resume of his father would be much to ask. Deion was an eight-time pro bowler, six-time all-pro, and a two-time Super Bowl champ. He was also a multi-sport athlete and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Asking anyone, not just his son, to recreate that career would be ludicrous.

Shilo even had jokes for the reporters asking about the label.

“The only thing bad about people saying ‘He’s Coach Prime’s son’- they just leave my mom out, you know?” Shilo said to a host of chuckles. “My mom’s sitting over there mad like, ‘Call ’em Pilar’s sons sometimes.'”

To be fair, Pilar Sanders does often get left out of the conversation. She was married to Deion from 1999 to 2013 and the couple had three children together — Shedeur, Shilo, and daughter Shelomi Sanders.

Originally, she had custody of the children and was getting paid child support. But after a reported confrontation with Deion and her friend, Pilar lost custody of the kids and was booked for assault and family violence.

Pilar is an actress and wellness coach. Her acting career began on the Jamie Foxx Show and expanded into ideal shows like Deion and Pilar: Primetime Love and Football Wives.

Fans, unsurprisingly, had some harsh comments ready for Shilo’s remarks about his family name:

Others reacted to the privilege that Shilo received while growing up. Many believe that if he wasn’t a “Sanders” athlete, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

Shilo may indeed only be considered because of his family name. However, nepotism is common in sports. Would Bronny be in the NBA if his last name wasn’t James? Would Chris Simms have been an NFL quarterback and analyst if he weren’t related to Phil Simms? The fact is, having a parent who’s a professional athlete gives you a leg up on the competition.

It doesn’t mean these players should be discounted; they deserve their fair chance. But it’s hard to imagine some making it to the highest level without the resources and opportunities their family name affords them.