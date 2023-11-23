“I Don’t Care”: Justin Jefferson Won’t Be Pressured by Fantasy Football Lovers to Return Semi-Healthy

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings WR, has remained sidelined since the Week 5 matchup against the visiting Chiefs. While he appears to be almost ready to step onto the field, the three-time Pro Bowler cannot stand fans flooding him with messages for an immediate return.

The anticipation amongst fantasy football fans has been palpable, as Jefferson is getting very close to his return. They even took to his DM to urge a quick comeback. However, Jefferson is committed to his recovery and long-term well-being. In a recent statement, put forward by the star WR, he clarified that he was not willing to rush back unless he is completely fit.

The Vikings WR seemed very frustrated with a barrage of direct messages from fantasy football enthusiasts. In his address, Jefferson made sure to point out a particularly harsh comment about ‘selling the team’ as he deals with the recovery.

“My health is wayyy more important than you winning your fantasy games,” Jefferson said. “It doesn’t matter how many time y’all flood my dams talking about me selling your team. I DON’T CARE.”

A day before Jefferson voiced his frustration, Kevin O’ Connell, the Vikings HC confirmed his progress. His post took the NFL community by surprise, as fans joined hands with witty and finely crafted comments.

Justin Jefferson has missed six straight games on the injured list. His return next week against the Bears seems highly unlikely, but he is expected to fully recover by the end of their bye week.

Injury Update for Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense seems incomplete with Justin Jefferson’s time off the field with his hamstring injury. After the Week 5 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, El Jeffe was placed on Injured Reserve. The star WR stumbled while running a route in the red zone. He was taken off the field soon after. Jefferson did not return to the field and was seen on the sidelines late in the game.

Jefferson’s absence remains an issue, especially as a period of four to six weeks is suggested for a recovery of this magnitude. The former LSU alumni has made it clear that he would like to exercise caution before considering a comeback.

Their star QB, Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending Achilles injury has further complicated their chance to secure a playoff berth. However, the Minnesota Vikings have dealt well with five straight wins before their loss against the Denver Broncos. Josh Dobb has excelled in the last two games and will surely do the same next week against the Bears. Jefferson’s return will make things even better for the Vikes.