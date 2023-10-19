“He Probably Would’ve Turned Around & Tased Me”: Travis Kelce Candidly Reveals What Happened Between Him & Taylor Swift’s Security Guard in NYC

Travis Kelce, in a recent episode of his podcast, shared details of his date with Taylor Swift, shedding light on an encounter with the pop star’s security guard during their outing in NYC. Kelce addressed rumors that he might have been overly chivalrous on their date last weekend.

Travis Kelce was caught on camera appearing to signal a security guard to move aside so he could assist Taylor Swift out of her car. On their New Heights podcast, co-hosted by Travis and his brother Jason, he clarified the situation. The TE noted that he refrained from pushing the security guard, recognizing the potential repercussions of such actions.

Travis Kelce Addresses Date Night Controversy with Taylor Swift in NYC

When asked by Jason Kelce if he faced any backlash for what appeared to be pushing the security guard, Travis clarified that he hadn’t actually pushed the guard. Instead, he gently placed his hand on the gentleman’s back to signal his presence, recognizing that a push could have led to an unpleasant outcome.

“Did you get any pushback for [pushing security] out of the way?” Jason asked on the New Heights podcast.

“Pushing him out the way? I didn’t push him! I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would’ve turned around and tased me.” Answered Travis Kelce.

Travis playfully recounted his interaction with the security guard, framing it as a polite and considerate approach. However, Jason continued to press for more details, asking the Kansas City Chiefs’ star if he felt like a security guard when he was with Taylor Swift. Travis acknowledged that he experiences a sense of protectiveness on a date, further adding: “I feel like when I’m on a date I feel the sense of: ‘I’m a man in this situation; I’m protective. For sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness I guess.”

The Scoop on Travis Kelce’s NYC Weekend with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently spilled the beans about his eventful weekend in New York City with Taylor Swift, as Jason Kelce playfully teased his brother’s jam-packed schedule, which featured an SNL appearance and multiple “Swift” outings. Remarkably, Travis found time to attend his big brother’s game as the Eagles took on the Jets.

Travis Kelce described his and Taylor Swift’s “awesome” Saturday Night Live experience and extended thanks to producer Lorne Michaels. Moreover, Travis shared his experience poking fun at what Jason referred to as “Swift Mania in the NFL.” He admitted he was so overwhelmed by the audience that he couldn’t recall what he said during the sketch.

All in all, judging by Jason’s questions on the podcast, it would be fair to say that not only Travis but his entire family is liking all the ‘Swift-Attention’ they have been getting lately.