“I Don’t Give a Damn About Arizona”: CU’s Warren Sapp Ends Interview With a Bold Message

Tensions have been high ever since Colorado lost their winning streak at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats on October 13th. Now, with Week 8 upon us, the Buffaloes seem laser-focused on dominating, as shown by Warren Sapp’s blunt one-line response to an interviewer about the upcoming opponent.

Ahead of their road game against the Arizona Wildcats, reporters from the DNVR Pregame Show approached Sapp in the team’s hotel lobby to discuss the upcoming game. However, when one of the interviewers asked what Sapp and his Buffaloes had noticed from the game tapes of the Wildcats, the quality control analyst delivered a bold one-liner that left the crew astounded.

“I don’t give a damn about Arizona. It’s about us.”

Warren Sapp joined the Colorado Buffaloes in April of this year as a graduate assistant and a senior football quality control analyst. The Hall of Famer is a longtime friend of Deion Sanders, who brought him to the program for the vital defensive expertise he brings to the table. A few months later, he’s embodying the Buffaloes’ reputation by exuding sheer confidence over other teams, regardless of the results.

The Buffaloes faced off against the Wildcats last season and they suffered a heartbreaking loss by a score of 34-31 in their home ground, Folsom Field. Now, Coach Prime’s team sure seems ready for the second round in Arizona field to seek redemption and hopefully continue their dreams of a playoff spot.

Fortunately, Warren Sapp shares the same mentality of avenging his team, as he even took to Instagram to voice his enthusiasm for coaching the Buffaloes players.

Warren Sapp is delighted with his job in Colorado

Sapp is one of the biggest assets on the Colorado coaching staff. With a glorious 12-year legacy as one of the best defensive tackles the NFL has seen in a long time, Sapp could shape the Buffs’ D-line into one of the strongest in the league. He has a promising career ahead of him if he continues as a long-term coach in football, and by the looks of his recent Instagram post, he’s loving his current role.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Sapp posted a picture of himself, pumped up and punching the air in celebration. And in the caption, he wrote:

“Find your passion and your purpose is within your reach!!”

It was a dream come true when former teammates Deion and Sapp joined hands in Boulder to coach the Buffs together. Sapp has spoken highly of Deion in past interviews, where he expressed gratitude for the coach for bringing him along for the ride.

“I love this man to death from the first time I saw him… I’ve been a Deion Sanders fan since I was 12 years old. So we all here for the man. Let’s go riding. Championship time!”

Hopefully, Sapp and Deion can lead the team to a playoff spot. If not, a winning record and a bowl game would still keep the Buffaloes’ fanbase content.