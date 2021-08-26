“I don’t have a timetable on the QB Battle”: Bill Belichick is still undecided on Cam Newton Vs Mac Jones for the Patriots starting QB role

Cam Newton is sidelined and Mac Jones is making the most of the opportunity. And that is causing a big thorn in Bill Belichick’s decision regarding QB1.

Mac Jones lucked into an incredible opportunity to make a push for becoming the Patriots Starting QB. And he seems to be making quite the impression on his teammates and Coaches.

The current starting QB for the Patriots, Cam Newton must sit out half of this week’s practices because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about testing requirements. Locked in a battle with rookie Mac Jones, Newton will have to miss the first joint practice with the New York Giants on Wednesday and will only be able to be eligible to return on Thursday.

With Mac Jones having a strong training camp, a lot of fans have been questioning Newton’s starting spot. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

Cam + Mac balled out in #NFLPreseason Week 2:@CameronNewton: 8/9, 103 pass yards, 1 TD@MacJones_10: 13/19, 149 pass yards pic.twitter.com/FVaFE5MeV7 — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2021

While Belichick was previously firm in his resolve that returning starter Cam Newton would be the QB1 to start the season, it appears that confidence is starting to waver amidst some stellar preseason play from the No. 15 overall pick.

Bill Belichick is still undecided on the QB battle

After this week of practice, however, it’s clear to see the momentum in this competition is pointing solidly in Mac Jones’s direction. On Thursday morning, the Patriots head coach was asked when he needs to have the starting quarterback decision locked in.

“I don’t have a timetable on that. Can’t tell you,” Belichick said, per NFL Network insider Michael Giardi.

Bill Belichick on naming a starting QB: “I don’t have a time table on that. So, can’t tell you… I’m not sure. I’m not sure exactly how that will go.” pic.twitter.com/1Xn5jOUOZx — Binge Sports (@BingeSports) August 26, 2021

Jones appears to be doing well for a rookie, as he reportedly went 35-of-40 and completed 18 straight passes at one point during this Wednesday’s joint practice with the New York Giants.

Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. And that seems to be the case after 2 weeks of the preseason. But the next few days might be crucial for Mac Jones to turn things around.

Cam Newton has the confidence of HC Bill Belichick which is great for him. But if he did have another string of bad performances, Newton could have played his final snap as an NFL starter. The Patriots QB situation should be very interesting to see in 2021.

