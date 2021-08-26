“Bruce Arians Gave Tom Brady Control Over the Offense”: LeSean McCoy Explains How Buccaneers QB Took Charge Super Bowl Run and How he Differs From Patrick Mahomes

LeSean McCoy has had the rare opportunity to play with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Appearing on “The Herd”, he explained where the strengths of both the QBs lie.

Shady, as he is known by many, won his second Super Bowl in as many years this February. He won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs as they toppled the Chiefs, with whom he won a ring the previous season.

Although McCoy didn’t exactly play a pivotal role in either team, he did have the experience of working with 2 of the best QBs in the game who are both in largely different stages of their careers.

During his appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show last week, McCoy explained how the Bucs got themselves back on track after a poor start to the season.

He said he believed that Tampa could win the Super Bowl even after their memorable week 5 loss in Chicago, saying that a big reason for his optimism was Tom Brady.

McCoy also elaborated on how Brady showed his leadership during the bye week, which was a turning point of sorts in their season. “I think Coach Arians kinda gave him more control of the offense,” McCoy said.

“Tom Brady is so humble […] After the bye week it changed up a little bit. He got some of his plays, got the tight ends involved, and some more play-actions and taking shots downfield. But also, managing the game, and it changed after the bye week.”

LeSean McCoy Has High Praise for Patrick Mahomes

Cowherd also asked McCoy about his time with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the former Bills RB spoke highly of his former teammate.

“Pat’s the truth,” McCoy said. “He works extremely hard, he’s very intelligent, very smart. A good thing I like about him is he finds a way to interact with everybody, from the linemen, to the receivers. Even him and (Travis) Kelce, they have a great connection.”

Shady also said Mahomes’s maturity is impressive, and guessed it may have to do with the fact that his father was also a professional athlete.

