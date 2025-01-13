“I Don’t Have to be a Dad”: Deion Sanders Reflects on First Day of Coaching Without Shedeur Sanders and Shilo

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has coached his sons, especially Shedeur, since their high school days, with Shedeur never playing under any other coach throughout his football journey. As Coach Prime, Sanders has balanced the dual roles of being both a father and a coach—two demanding responsibilities that often require distinct approaches. However, that dynamic has now changed, at least for the foreseeable future, unless an NFL team hires Deion as its head coach and drafts Shedeur.

For the first time, Deion addressed his team without his sons present. How does he feel about this significant shift in his coaching journey? Well, he is emotional about it but he feels relieved to not be a dad and can focus on just being a coach.

” I’ve been praying for this day. You gotta understand it’s an emotional day for me. This is the first day that I have been here without two knuckleheads. This is the first day I’m coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and honor for me. I can just be a coach. I don’t have to be dad.”

Coach Prime told his team that he feels blessed to be addressing them even with all the emotions stirring up inside him. Even though he has been expecting the day, he gets to coach without his sons, he still feels emotional about it. But he can freely coach them and he feels honored that those players chose Colorado and him when they could have gone anywhere else.

Coach Prime message to the Team during the first Meeting back “Now I can just be a Coach, I don’t have to be a Dad…and I love that” : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/rI9xs9ZuMZ — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) January 12, 2025

Fans took to social media after witnessing Deion Sanders addressing his new team without Shedeur and Shilo by his side. One fan wondered why more players wouldn’t want to play for someone like Coach Prime, while another praised his message as inspiring and noted that he seems poised to coach without added pressure.

Another fan highlighted that Sanders’ commitment to the team doesn’t align with the rumors of him pursuing the Raiders’ head coaching job, dismissing the speculation entirely. As always, however, there were critics. A few detractors claimed that Sanders should have focused solely on being a coach, not a dad, from the very beginning.

I don’t see how other kids ain’t rushing to play for this dude — kingopp_chollo (@kingopp_mike) January 12, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Wow – great message – no one can play the dad mentality on him anymore and he loves not and pressure is off!!! — Rob McGuire (@robmcguire4372) January 12, 2025

Someone commented,

Doesn’t sound like a guy who has “very strong interest” in the Raider’s HC vacancy. Weird. — Mike Chiang (@mikechiang3) January 12, 2025

A few naysayers said,

He should have been just a coach in the beginning you leave that dad stuff at the door — fitzgerald (@WillyFitzgeral3) January 12, 2025

Shedeur Sanders will likely be a top-five pick in the 2025 draft, leaving a hole in Colorado’s offense. So who will replace him? Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis- a five-star recruit who has some similar traits as Shedeur.

Carter Stoutmire replaced Shilo last season when he got injured. He will start in his place this season alongside Ben Finneseth, R.J. Johnson, Ian Massey, Savion Riley, and Nathaniel Watson. Shilo Sanders is expected to be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.