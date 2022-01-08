“It was Antonio Brown’s ONLY OFFER THANKS TO Tom Brady!”: Skip Bayless slams former Bucs WR for dissing NFL GOAT in latest developments about his bizarre exit

Skip Bayless slams Antonio Brown for saying he had better offers to sign than Tom Brady vouching for him with the Buccaneers.

The fallout from the Bucs/Brown fiasco is really something to behold. Everyone has been catching strays as of late but Skip Bayless, who’s suddenly found the fountain of youth. His comments on the situation have been met with mostly friendly nods. This doesn’t happen often with the king of hot takes.

As the war of words between Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers lives on, the former Tampa Bay wide receiver is looking to have the last word. Brown appeared on the “Full Send” podcast on Friday in his first interview since the infamous exit. It wasn’t long before the interview turned into an hour-long, off-the-rails, profanity-laced conversation that Brown referred to as a “Kumbaya.”

Antonio Brown believes he belongs at the top of the depth chart, wanted more targets from Tom Brady

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin having the seasons they’re having and leading the charge this season for the Bucs, Brown questioned his “prove it” level salary and whether he was one of Brady’s “boys.”

Antonio Brown “If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary?” pic.twitter.com/dIF4D8v0MY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 7, 2022

Last offseason Gronkowski signed a one year deal with the Bucs. A base salary of $1.75M and a signing bonus of $6.25M. Antonio Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $6.25M, with $3.1M guaranteed.

This discussion subsequently prompted a response from Skip Bayless

Hey, Antonio Brown: You say “GM” Brady dictated that you were forced to take an incentive-laden “prove it” deal. Uh, AB, YOU WERE A FREE AGENT. YOU COULD’VE SIGNED ANYWHERE. YOU TOOK WHAT TAMPA OFFERED BECAUSE IT WAS YOUR ONLY OFFER … THANKS TO BRADY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2022

And facts are facts, Skip is right, had Brown been wanted by any other team for more money he would’ve signed there. Something is not adding up and it’s more than likely a war of words as the two parties think about moving on with their future and having the last word. Brown is not ruling out a return to the NFL though it’s hard to envision which team would give him a chance now.

