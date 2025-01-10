“I Don’t Know If He Has a Girlfriend, But…”: Chad Johnson Highlights Mitch Jeter’s Field Goal For Notre Dame Against Penn State

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff semifinals got off to a fun start Thursday evening when Notre Dame battled Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The Fighting Irish eventually won the back-and-forth affair 27-24. Notre Dame triumphed on kicker Mitch Jeter’s 41-yard field goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

GOOD FROM 4️⃣1️⃣ MITCH JETER IS CLUTCH. MR. JANUARY. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/W3HO408OHQ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 10, 2025

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed the entertaining contest on the Nightcap. Johnson shouted out Jeter, whose last name he couldn’t recall, for coming up clutch with the game on the line. He then claimed Jeter would be a walking legend on the Fighting Irish campus.

“I don’t know if he’s married. I don’t know if he has a girlfriend, but boy, look here. After making a game-winning field goal like that, to take your school to the national championship… anything in South Bend… you’ll never have to pay for a thing again.”

Jeter dealt with a groin injury for much of the year. He fought through the ailment to suit up in all of Notre Dame’s games, but understandably, didn’t perform well. He made just 50% (6/12) of his kicks during the regular season. In the CFP, though, Jeter has been dominant, nailing 87.5% (7/8) of his field goal attempts. In the process, he made CFP history.

Prior to Mitch Jeter’s game-winning field goal, kickers were 0-4 in CFP history on go-ahead field goals in the fourth

quarter Stepped up when his team needed him most @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/AAUi4Az25e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2025

The Fighting Irish advanced to the National Championship with the victory. They’ll face the winner of tomorrow’s Cotton Bowl – No. 5 Texas vs. No. 8 Ohio State – for all the marbles on Jan. 20. If Jeter continues his strong play, Notre Dame could win the national title for the first time since 1988.