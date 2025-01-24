“I Don’t Miss Out On a Lot of Things”: Alshon Jeffery Opens Up to Johnny Manziel About ‘Official Retirement’

Super Bowl-winning WR, Alshon Jeffery hasn’t played in the NFL after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Since then, many have been wondering if the WR has retired from the game. Finally, we have an answer. After years of conjecture, the former Eagles star has officially confirmed that his playing days are over.

Speaking to Johnny Manziel on the Glory Daze Podcast, Jeffery revealed that he is at a point in his life where he has settled in well with the calmness that retirement brings. In fact, the former Eagles star likes his life away from the field more as it allows him to be always present for his friends and family.

This newfound time also allows Jeffrey to expend his energy into hobbies and interests, which ensures that he doesn’t miss out on anything, unlike his playing career which was full of sacrifices.

“Yeah, those days [NFL career/practice] are over… I don’t miss out on a lot of things. I can go do a lot more activities, hang out with my family and friends. I appreciate this side of it more, no doubt.”

Most athletes struggle massively when transitioning to post-retirement life. An NFL athlete for example sees himself engrossed with practice, camps, and games for nearly three-quarters of a year. But when it’s all over, life becomes empty.

There is no routine anymore. Money doesn’t credit the same anymore. It’s truly a massive psychological change and Jeffery like many had to deal with this painful period before finding peace. What worked for the former NFL WR was developing a routine for his new life. Old habits die hard and having a routine softened the transition for Jeffrey.

Once the routine was set, the NFL star chose to invest his time in hobbies like photography. Jeffery also revealed that he is working on a production company as well to keep himself occupied. The rest of the day meanwhile goes to his family and friends. Safe to say, Alshon Jeffery seems to have cracked the post-retirement code.

“It’s an adjustment at first but getting in a routine, just applying what you did, dedication and the hard work… it’s the same thing that you could apply for the rest of your life… [So now I am] taking photos, recording stuff like a production company is something I’ve got in works. So I feel like that’s what most of my time has been and of course with my family and friends.”

With his playing days over, Jeffrey let Manziel know that he wants to be remembered for the impact he left on his teammates. Contrary to his popular perception as a Super Bowl winner, Pro Bowler, and that of an ace Wide Receiver, Alshon Jeffery hopes his legacy is of someone who helped his teammates grow and learn–truly a beautiful way to look back at your career.