“I Don’t Need 180 Targets”: CeeDee Lamb Claps Back at Former Cowboy Cole Beasley

Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb isn’t just making headlines for his contract dispute this offseason. He recently drew attention by showcasing his ‘explosiveness’ in a workout video featuring drills aimed at enhancing his ability to create separation and change direction swiftly. However, this didn’t quite impress former Cowboy Cole Beasley, leading to an interaction that no one had on their bucket list.

Reacting to Lamb’s workout video, a disappointed Beasley urged the 25-year-old receiver to focus on strength exercises such as ‘heavy squats’ and ‘power cleans’ instead. He likely believes that these rigorous methods aren’t necessary, favoring the conventional approach as more effective.

Fans, however, weren’t at all on the same page, with the majority criticizing Beasley, who didn’t quite leave a mark of his own as a receiver. Some even started comparing the two in stats, noting that Beasley never recorded a 1000-yard season, while Lamb has achieved three back-to-back in his four-year stint. One particular user even pointed out that Lamb is just 599 yards shy of surpassing Beasley’s career receiving yards in 11 years.

In response to this user, the former NFL star wrote, “Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000.” It’s a pointed reference to Lamb receiving 181 targets last year, leading to his 1749 yards. He urged the user to stop comparing stats and “watch the tape,” asserting he competed among the best.

Lamb finally went on to respond to this tweet and made it very clear that he doesn’t need 180 targets to reach the 1000-yard milestone. He further added,

“Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill.”

I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band. Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11 https://t.co/89AvivVcH8 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) July 6, 2024

While Lamb arguably responded to the entire interaction with facts, Beasley did make some valid points. Thus, it was time for the fans to shine.

NFL World Voices Its Two Cents to the Lamb-Beasley Drama

The majority of football enthusiasts were quick to note that Beasley never really made a significant impact during his 11-year career. However, there were also a notable few who pointed out that NFL coaches or trainers never boast a better record than their players. Therefore, Beasley’s comments shouldn’t be taken with a grain of salt.

You realize NFL trainers and coaches almost never have/had better stats than the guys they’re coaching…. Right? — Knightmare (@CrooklynKnight) July 5, 2024

This is a 11 yr pro WR so it’s not like it’s a regular non athletic guy on the couch trying to give workout advice. He was productive in his career. — shaheem taylor (@taylor_sha41627) July 5, 2024

One particular user also noted that Beasley is just 5’8″, while Lamb boasts a stature of 6’2″, which instantly gives the latter an edge. Yet, the veteran wideout did perform admirably, even clinching the Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2020.

Could Lamb do what Beasley did if he was 5’8 instead of 6’2? Maybe… but the point is that it’s not an apples to apples comparison at all. Very few could have the success that Beasley did at his size… so maybe he knows what he’s talking about. — Chris (@Buf_Bills) July 6, 2024

For everyone making fun of Cole Beasley for not having the stats and accolades of CeeDee Lamb in an effort to invalidate his advice. CeeDee is a lot more naturally physically gifted and talented than Cole, and I’m sure Cole will tell you that. We can learn from those before us. — ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@jbsportstakes) July 5, 2024

While reactions to the situation vary widely, it appears that whatever unconventional methods Lamb is following are working out for him. Beasley, on the other hand, may also have a point considering his tenure in the league. This is why there is arguably no clear winner or loser in this unexpected interaction.