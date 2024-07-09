mobile app bar

CeeDee Lamb Draws aLine In The Sand Amidst Contract Negotiations

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"I Do Gotta Grow Up": CeeDee Lamb Gives a Self Reality Check as Micah Parsons Asks Why He Should be Highest Paid in Dallas

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb remains unbothered by the Cowboy’s delay in finalizing his new contract and is instead focusing on hosting his Youth Football Camp in Texas. While many expected Jerry Jones to secure a deal for his star wideout when other top receivers were getting paid, no progress has been made, and Lamb is unwilling to broach the subject right now.

A Cowboys beat writer Brandon Loree took to X(formerly Twitter) to update fans about CeeDee’s Youth Camp. The camp will start tomorrow, July 9th, followed by sessions on the 10th and then the 20th. It’s Lamb’s way of giving back to the community.

However, Lamb preemptively addressed this on X, emphasizing that he would not answer any questions about a new deal. He doesn’t want to divert attention from the kids, warning that the media would be wasting its time if they go off-topic. He stated,

“I’m not speaking about any contract negotiations, if that’s your questions.. You’ll get 0 answers. It’s about the kids.”

CeeDee has been the key offensive weapon for Dak and McCarthy’s offense. Last season his performances helped Prescott compete for MVP. In Cowboys-record breaking 135 receptions, he amassed 1749 yards with 12 Touchdowns. His stats were 2nd only to Tyreek Hill. This was his third consecutive 1000-yard season.

Last season, he had an almost equal impact from lining up in the slot as lining up on the outside of the formation. This season, given the Cowboy’s dodgy Running-Back situation, their reliance on Lamb increases. Already a pass-heavy system, he is expected to get more receptions.

Lamb is possibly one of the best wideouts in the Cowboys history and he proved that last season when he broke their receptions and yards record. And while he has made the expectations clear for the media, there is no way he was going to take criticism from someone like Cole Beasley.

CeeDee Lamb Gets Into War of Words With Former Cowboys WR

While criticism is part of the game, not everyone is in a position to dish it out, especially on social media. Cole Beasley found himself in this situation when he gave unsolicited advice to CeeDee Lamb about his offseason training exercises, suggesting the Cowboys receiver add heavy squats and power cleans to his workout.

As the situation escalated, Beasley backtracked, calling CeeDee a baller and clarifying that his comments were not a shot at the receiver but rather at the trainers. Fans tore into Cole, pointing out that he never had a 1000-yard career, to which he replied that he can get 1000-yard if he gets 180 receptions. He wrote,

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000,” Beasley said. “Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

Lamb caught wind of these comments and felt compelled to respond, thinking that Cole was taking shots at him and his large volume of targets. He pointed out that he doesn’t need 180 catches to get 1,000 yards and that his game tape proves it. He even suggested he could go up against Beasley and prove he is a better route runner. CeeDee said,

“I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band,” Lamb said. “Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11.”

Well, Lamb has bigger things to worry about than some training exercises.

While he says he is not focusing on the contract, it must still be at the back of his mind to get a new deal before the season starts. Justin Jefferson’s deal has complicated matters for the Cowboys, and waiting longer won’t benefit either party. Both sides need to compromise to reach a figure suitable for them.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. New to Gridiron, he has been following the sport for past 9 months and has authored over 400 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C., he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these