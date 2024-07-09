CeeDee Lamb Draws aLine In The Sand Amidst Contract Negotiations

CeeDee Lamb remains unbothered by the Cowboy’s delay in finalizing his new contract and is instead focusing on hosting his Youth Football Camp in Texas. While many expected Jerry Jones to secure a deal for his star wideout when other top receivers were getting paid, no progress has been made, and Lamb is unwilling to broach the subject right now.

A Cowboys beat writer Brandon Loree took to X(formerly Twitter) to update fans about CeeDee’s Youth Camp. The camp will start tomorrow, July 9th, followed by sessions on the 10th and then the 20th. It’s Lamb’s way of giving back to the community.

However, Lamb preemptively addressed this on X, emphasizing that he would not answer any questions about a new deal. He doesn’t want to divert attention from the kids, warning that the media would be wasting its time if they go off-topic. He stated,

“I’m not speaking about any contract negotiations, if that’s your questions.. You’ll get 0 answers. It’s about the kids.”

CeeDee has been the key offensive weapon for Dak and McCarthy’s offense. Last season his performances helped Prescott compete for MVP. In Cowboys-record breaking 135 receptions, he amassed 1749 yards with 12 Touchdowns. His stats were 2nd only to Tyreek Hill. This was his third consecutive 1000-yard season.

Last season, he had an almost equal impact from lining up in the slot as lining up on the outside of the formation. This season, given the Cowboy’s dodgy Running-Back situation, their reliance on Lamb increases. Already a pass-heavy system, he is expected to get more receptions.

Lamb is possibly one of the best wideouts in the Cowboys history and he proved that last season when he broke their receptions and yards record. And while he has made the expectations clear for the media, there is no way he was going to take criticism from someone like Cole Beasley.

CeeDee Lamb Gets Into War of Words With Former Cowboys WR

While criticism is part of the game, not everyone is in a position to dish it out, especially on social media. Cole Beasley found himself in this situation when he gave unsolicited advice to CeeDee Lamb about his offseason training exercises, suggesting the Cowboys receiver add heavy squats and power cleans to his workout.