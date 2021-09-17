‘I’ll buy your tickets if you find an away game’: Cole Beasley supports anti-vaxxers by promising Bills fans free NFL tickets

Unvaccinated Fans will not be able to enter the Buffalo Bills Stadium this year. But Cole Beasley is promising his fans that he has got their back.

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley made headlines after he publically said that he did not intend on getting vaccinated. And has been open about his problems with it. For months, the Bills have been one of the talked-about teams when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Beasley was even fined $14,650 for violating protocols.

He tweeted last month after getting fined. “I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with the fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile, I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense.”

Cole Beasley has been vocal about his discontent with the vaccine for the entirety of this offseason. “I will be outside doing what I do,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I’ll be out in the public. If your (sic) scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.

Cole Beasley is offering to buy tickets for his unvaccinated fans

Four teams — the Seahawks, Raiders, Saints, and Bills — require proof of vaccination as a condition for attendance in their home stadiums. This means that the Bills’ Week 2 game at Miami, as well as road games against the Chiefs, Titans, Jaguars, Jets, Buccaneers, and Patriots, would be open season for Bills fans who refuse to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Beasley responded to one of his unvaccinated fans.

If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys. DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia! https://t.co/LfBdULPcmK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 15, 2021

“I’ve had Covid, so in my opinion, I’ve already got the antibodies,” Hauquitz told the Buffalo News. “I think they’re just as good as the vaccine. The vaccine came out pretty rushed. I don’t really know all the information. In my opinion, there’s so little information out there and it all seems to be one-sided. And then, personally, my religious beliefs. I think God created me for a purpose. He has a plan for my life. And whether I have the vaccine or not, I’m taken care of.”

