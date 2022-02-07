“I don’t think in our generation we will see anything even close to Tom Brady”: Brett Favre heaps praise at NFL legend after his retirement

Tom Brady decided to call it quits after 22 remarkable seasons in the NFL. And Brett Favre believes no one will be greater.

This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes. I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. Have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Brett Favre, who himself had a long and glorious career, had high praise for the former Bucs Qb.

Brett Favre believes we will not see anything like Tom Brady

On a SiriusXM radio interview, quarterback Brett Favre talked about Tom Brady and his recent decision to retire.

“What a career. I don’t think in our generation we will see anything even close to it. I just don’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years, and if you do, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong throughout that journey.”

“To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with injury and that’s gonna happen. It’s another to be good long enough and consistent enough that they don’t replace you.”

Hall of Famer @BrettFavre is in awe of what @TomBrady has accomplished during his 22 seasons. Hear more on @SiriusXMNFL: https://t.co/0f48eGGpHF pic.twitter.com/LeJgEeTMZy — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady will go down as the undisputed GOAT. A 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP and a record holder of possibly every single passing record that exists. The NFL will not be the same without him.

Also Read: “Tom Brady is the same thing you think of when you think of Michael Jordan”: Julian Edelman believes the NFL GOAT had the same killer mindset and “addiction to competition” Bulls legend did