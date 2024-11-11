“I Don’t Want to Be Sarcastic”: Jerry Jones Questions Dak Prescott’s Ability While Endorsing Cooper Rush

The Cowboys’ off-season gave us a grim picture of things to come in the regular season and it is not surprising it is going as many expected. Nothing is going their way and Jerry Jones knows it.

Dallas suffered another tough loss today, falling 34-6 to their bitter rivals, the Eagles, at home. Naturally, the performance didn’t impress Jones, though he still has high hopes for Cooper Rush.

When asked about Dak’s role on the team, Jones responded to insinuations that the team lacked its usual strength without their top QB. The Cowboys GM wasn’t going to let the media throw Cooper under the bus. He replied that the team didn’t look good even with Prescott, stating that they were 3-6 with him as their QB.

Jerry has always defended Dak in the past, so one expected him to take shots at his $60 million QB’s winning ability:

” I don’t want to be sarcastic but we’ve got the same arithmetic that I’ve got. We won three games with Dak. We weren’t playing well with Dak at all.”

They lost their star QB Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury whom they paid $240 million this off-season. He could be very well out of the remainder of the season.

But even when he was out there in the middle, they weren’t playing well. And Cooper Rush wasn’t going to change that.

Jones dismissed hypothetical questions, emphasizing that their success doesn’t hinge solely on Dak’s return. He expected the team to perform better tonight with Cooper Rush filling in at QB1 and hoped the offense would step up—but that didn’t happen.

Jones noted that he’s seen Rush play better than he did tonight, giving the Eagles credit for effectively limiting their QB2.

Jerry’s words can be hard to interpret. On one hand, it might hint at trouble in paradise, suggesting a strained relationship with Dak and perhaps a growing preference for Cooper over the other QBs on the roster. On the other hand, it could simply mean he’s supporting Rush as he steps into the role of QB1 for now.