“I Don’t Want to Get Burned Like Kirk Cousins”: Colin Cowherd Believes Aaron Rodgers is Waiting Until the NFL Draft to Pick a Team

For all of the accolades and success that Aaron Rodgers has achieved throughout his 20-year-long NFL career, his larger-than-life personality seems to get in the way more often than not. Once considered to be the best short-term option on the open market for QB-needy teams, Rodgers now seems to be the odd man out of this free agency cycle.

As his contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to stall, one analyst believes that the hesitancy to sign on Rodgers’ part is due to how the Atlanta Falcons handled their 2024 draft cycle. On the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the titled host suggested that the Green Bay legend is purposely buying himself as much time as possible.

In citing the Falcons’ infamous Kirk Cousins contract, Cowherd noted that he would do the exact same thing were he in Rodgers’ shoes.

“I think Aaron’s smart. I would wait until the draft is over, I wanna see where the chips fall. I don’t want to get burned like Kirk Cousins. I’m going to sit around, if I’m Aaron, and if I don’t get the right offer, I’ve got 200 million bucks in the bank and I’m done.”

After signing Cousins to a $180 million deal, the Falcons famously spent their eighth overall draft pick on Michael Penix Jr. Effectively calling Cousins’ future with the franchise into question before it could even begin, the move has now ultimately resulted in Cousins being paid millions of dollars just to hold a clipboard on Sundays.

Cowherd’s guest and former NFL scout, John Middlekauff, noted that there is likely little concern on behalf of Rodgers at this point in time. Highlighting that the veteran signal caller still provides Pittsburgh with the best odds at winning in 2025, Middlekauff suggests that there’s very little to no negotiating power for the Steelers at this point in time.

“What is Pittsburgh going to do? Even if Shedeur Sanders falls to them, they still wouldn’t be interested in bringing me in? They want to win next year. Shedeur doesn’t guarantee that. He actually has a weird amount of leverage over Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh.

Should the AFC North’s longest-standing member hope to make an immediate return to the postseason, they will likely have to meet Rodgers’ demands, regardless of how ridiculous they may be.

John Middlekauff suggests potential contract numbers for Aaron Rodgers

The former scout also suggested that, should Rodgers look towards the Minnesota Vikings rather than the Steelers, the NFC North powerhouse could be willing to offer a better situation, with the tradeoff being a cheaper salary. Despite there being reports that claim Rodgers is looking for a one-year, $25 million contract, Middlekauff surmised that the Vikings could get away with offering him less on account of them being able to field a better product.

“If I’m Kevin O’Connell I go, ‘Aaron, we want ya… We’re offering you a veteran minimum, no guarantee.’ You’ve already made 500 or 400 million dollars off of the field, who knows how much you’ve made, but we’re not guaranteeing you anything. So if things get weird or it doesn’t fit, we can both move on.”

Asserting that the Vikings “are by far his best opportunity,” Middlekauff asserted that a minimum contract between Rodgers and his former rivals could prove to be the perfect scenario for both parties.

While J.J. McCarthy wouldn’t be thrilled to hear the news, Rodgers joining the ranks of Minnesota would complete a storybook career arc that has been laced with undertones of Brett Favre. Nevertheless, it seems increasingly likely that fans will have to wait until the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft before discovering the final stop of Rodgers’ Hall of Fame career.