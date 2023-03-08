Tom Brady Un-Retirement: 7x Super Bowl Champion Finally Addresses NFL Comeback Rumors

It hasn’t been very long since Tom Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL. The first one only lasted 40 days, and many are hoping that this one also doesn’t last very long. What’s more, there has been a growing amount of rumors that TB12 might just be considering a particular franchise down south to make his return to. A lot of people agree with these rumors, except Tom Brady.

The 7x Super Bowl winner had an abysmal year on and off the field. His decision to return to football caused a rift in his marriage that ended up in a divorce. On the gridiron, he was unable to perform and meet expectations, as the Buccaneers lost game after game. Though they made the playoffs, it was crystal clear that they were never meant to be there in the first place.

Tom Brady quashes rumors about him returning to football, says he’s busy

While the GOAT usually does not respond to rumors about him, it seems he felt imperative to stop this false narrative before things got out of hand. It all started when NFL analyst Rich Eisen talked about a potential Tom Brady return to Miami Dolphins, saying, “Tom Brady may not be done after all. And the one place that folks are saying keep an eye out for is Miami.”

Brady’s links with the Dolphins go back to his days with the Patriots. In what became a sensational scandal, the Dolphins attempted to court Brady and Sean Payton and tried to convince them to join the Dolphins. If it worked, it could have led to the creation of another brilliant duo, second only to the Brady-Belichick combination. However, the NFL does not take lightly to those violating tampering rules.

TB12 took to Twitter to reply to Rich Eisen’s Tweet about the rumor. In his Tweet, he specifically mentions the single biggest reason keeping him from unretiring: cats. He wrote, “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter”. Brady has only just adopted 2 Siamese minx kittens for his daughter Vivian, so he’s definitely busy for a long while.

Tom Brady’s retirement leaves teams in a fix

While many expected Brady to retire at the end of the season, there were a couple of franchises who were hoping that the GOAT stays for just another season. One of those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders. Confident in their ability to sign the legendary TB12, they cut their starting QB of 9 years, Derek Carr, from the Roster. However, they are now left without a QB and a possible tug-of-war with the Jets for Aaron Rodgers.

As for Derek Carr, he has happily signed a 3-year, $150 million contract with the Saints. While Carr is definitely going to have a great time playing for the Saints, it seems retirement is suiting Brady better than expected. With all the free time on his hands, he has been able to catch up with friends and family. Often sharing those moments with his fans on Instagram. Safe to say, he’s not leaving that life behind.

