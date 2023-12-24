“Never Witnessed Such Inconsistency”: 5 Divisional Losses & Bengals Nation is Understandably Livid With Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor heads to the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers won 34-11.

Zac Taylor is catching all the heat for the Bengals’ dismal divisional record this season. Cinicinnati’s playoff hopes have all but disappeared after their latest blowout loss to AFC North rivals Pittsburgh on Saturday. The loss added insult to injury as the Bengals fell 0-5 against divisional rivals. The last time the team went winless in the division was 2002.

“This is a humbling league. This is a humbling day,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the embarrassing 34-11 loss against a team that was on a 3-game skid. A humbling day punctuated with short-yardage failures, struggles in the run game, early onslaughts, and shoddy play calling. The North has long been defined by its physicality and strong defense across the board. And this season’s Bengals are just not equipped to handle that kind of heat.

After dominating the AFC North for two seasons straight, the Bengals are threatened with the possibility of going an entire season without a divisional win. While the team has had QB problems all season, from an initially slow Joe Burrow to a now completely absent Burrow, absolutely no divisional wins till now is not acceptable to fans.

While Jake Browning is no Burrow, he is doing well, so the responsibility to shoulder the blame must fall on the coaching. Fans are now rallying behind the removal of Zac Taylor. In a season that has been punctuated with mid-season coaching staff removals, could Taylor be the next victim?

Fans Point Fingers at Zac Taylor