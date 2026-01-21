Fernando Mendoza Goes Viral for His First Instagram Post After National Championship Win

Fernando Mendoza isn’t just the best college quarterback in the nation and a national champion to boot. He’s also probably one of the fewest social-media-using 22-year-olds in the country.

Mendoza’s admission that the only apps he really uses on his smartphone are the LinkedIn and YouTube apps sets him apart from the rest of this young generation of athletes coming up. Usually, social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok are the lifeblood of those kids’ lives. But not for Mendoza.

That’s why it came as a surprise that Mendoza went on a rare posting spree on his Instagram account after winning the National Championship Game 27-21 over Miami on Monday. But of course, those posts were all business. The first was a paid partnership with the video game Fortnite.

Mendoza also posted a paid partnership story with Dick’s Sporting Goods to get the word out about a meet and greet with the QB at the store to “keep the celebration going,” as Mendoza put it.

If you were wondering whether he had gone from a wholesome, good kid to a sponsorship robot, fear not. The final of his three Instagram stories on the day was about his brother and backup at Indiana, Alberto, transferring to Georgia Tech. Mendoza captioned it: “Best QB I know.”

But Mendoza wasn’t done there. He went on what can only be described as an Instagram rampage—at least, relative to his normal usage. He also partnered with Adidas for their “Hoosier Natty” championship post on the social media website.

Finally, Mendoza gathered his five favorite photos from the National Championship and the trophy ceremony afterwards and put out his own Instagram post with the caption: “16-0 with my boys.”

If you scan Mendoza’s Instagram page, you will see more posts than you would likely have expected. But a closer look shows that Mendoza himself likely rarely does the posting. If it’s not a picture of Mendoza holding up a Bowl game trophy, it’s an ad and paid partnership.

Fernando Mendoza certainly had his eye on the prize throughout Indiana’s unthinkable and now-iconic 16-0 run on the gridiron. But off-the-field, it seems he’s just as locked in. It’s football or business for the future NFL QB.

Oh, and our Lord God, of course. Can’t forget about the Almighty in front of Fernando.