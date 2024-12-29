“I Don’t Want to Hear You Say Foot or Ball”: Chad Johnson Playfully Roasts Shannon Sharpe After Bengals’ OT Win Over the Broncos

The Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals put up one of the fiercest battles in recent memory, with the game ending in overtime. Cincinnati had the last laugh, however, courtesy of Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. With this win, former Bengal Chad Johnson couldn’t be happier—and rightly so. He even took a jab or two at his co-host, Shannon Sharpe, an ex-Bronco, on Nightcap.

Johnson’s joy is well-deserved. The Bengals entered the Week 17 clash with zero wins in their last four matches against the Broncos. On top of this, his co-host, Shannon, has been berating Johnson’s team for their inconsistency and inability to come through in clutch moments this year. It must have been infuriating to hear for the former wide receiver.

As a result, the Bengals’ last-minute comeback win not only brought joy to Ocho but also gave him a reason to respectfully ask Unc to tone down his criticism of his former home.

“All the Broncos fans, I mean no disrespect. You know how I feel about you, I never say anything in a malicious way. Man, I love you but for Unc, I don’t want to hear you say foot or ball, period.“

The epic taunt by Ocho was even sweeter considering the connection Shannon Sharpe shares with the Broncos. For those out of context, Nightcap host Shannon Sharpe played for two teams in his NFL career—the Broncos and the Ravens. He spent 12 seasons at Denver and is considered by many as one of the greatest TEs in the franchise’s history.

That said, despite the bragging rights, even Ocho admitted that the matchup was too tight for his liking. He almost felt like “crying” while watching the game due to the back-and-forth fumbles and the questionable decision-making displayed by the Bengals’ cohort.

Chad couldn’t make sense of the tactical decisions made by Zac Taylor, especially when the Bengals called a timeout to run a fullback dive. This move simply didn’t sit well with the former NFL receiver.

However, Sharpe, who had been asked not to talk about football anymore, couldn’t hold back from praising the Bengals’ defense. The Nightcap host, in particular, was impressed by Germaine Pratt’s efforts in the final moments of the game, with his snatch from Bo Nix turning the game on its head in the Bengals’ favor.

The former Broncos TE couldn’t stop raving about Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins too, praising them for being all over the field and contributing with blocks effortlessly. Unc specifically noted how the two standout receivers caused plenty of problems for CB Riley Moss, who had just returned from injury.