“I Feel Bad for Shedeur Sanders”: Johnny Manziel

Shedeur Sanders has been dealing with the relentless Cleveland Browns media all season. And even though he’s handled it well, former QB Johnny Manziel said he feels for the young signal-caller. Calling out the media for constantly trying to extract colorful quotes from Shedeur, Manziel even pointed out that they did the same thing back when he played there.

On the field, Shedeur is doing his best. He’s started three games, going 1-2 over that span, with five touchdown passes and three interceptions. That’s been enough game tape for his supporters to show why he was a highly touted prospect. At the same time, though, his critics can still argue that he isn’t a starting-caliber NFL QB.

Regardless of the fan debate, Manziel sympathizes with how tough it’s been for the rookie off the field, especially with how the Cleveland media has handled things.

“I feel bad for Shedeur and him having to answer the questions that he’s having to answer right now,” Manziel said in a recent podcast appearance.

“Your own media is sh*ting down your throat… The guy that’s trying to revive this f*cking franchise, you can’t show him no love? It’s nuts. And it’s the same people that have been there from when I was there, than when Brandon Weeden was there, it doesn’t matter. The whole thing is a problem.”

Manziel certainly took the time to air some old frustrations he held toward the Cleveland media. And didn’t stop there, either.

“Your media, they don’t believe you’re going to be any f*cking good. They’re already asking questions like you’re going to fail,” Manziel pointed out. “It’s never going to stop there. You can’t possibly f*cking win.”

For context, Shedeur has been asked some wild questions lately. After his first start, a reporter asked if Kevin Stefanski was trying to sabotage his playing time. But the rookie quarterback stood up to the reporter, saying that they were trying to start trouble, and that he and the coach have a good relationship

Then, after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Shedeur was asked if he liked Stefanski’s decision to go for it on fourth down late in the game. Shedeur responded by saying it was a “rude question” and that he “just likes being out there playing.”

All in all, Manziel seems to be right. It’s almost as if the Cleveland media is trying to get him into trouble. But in the face of it all, the rookie has stood strong, showcasing a likable personality that many tend to overlook because of his last name.