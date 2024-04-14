Robert Griffin III Doesn’t Name Caleb Williams Or Jayden Daniels As the Best Pure Passer In 2024 Draft Class

The 2024 NFL Draft class, famously considered a class of quarterbacks, offers a significant opportunity for NFL teams to invest in their future leaders. With many significant names entering the draft, the buzz about the most talented and efficient names entering the NFL community has never stopped.

Advertisement

While debates have been circling around Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, posing them to be the top two prospects, the Huskies quarterback was presented by Robert Griffin III as the best passer in the draft class, on ‘RG3 and The Ones‘.

Robert Griffin III has a clear stance: he believes Michael Penix Jr. trumps Williams and Daniels in the upcoming draft class. A tweet by the former quarterback advocated Penix Jr.’s abilities with his ‘outrageous throws‘ by spotting holes in the defense with his eagle eyes.

Advertisement

“I will say this Michael Penix Jr. is the best pure passer in this entire draft class,” claimed RG3.

So what qualities from Penix Jr. caused the former quarterback to acclaim him ahead of Daniel and Willaims? Robert Griffin III added a more detailed analysis of Penix’s abilities, citing his good pocket presence and footwork. Amongst others, Penix’s dependability and decision-making on the field became the most promising qualities for RGIII.

“I look at how many passes per game he had this past year in college he threw the ball 555 times 37 times per game. That to me showed me that Michael Penix Jr was forced to make more decisions than any other quarterback in this year’s top of the draft class. They put the entire game plan and the entire season essentially on his shoulders and he delivered.”

Griffin’s monologue supports Michael Penix’s standing as the quarterback who led his team through the last season with an unblemished record but an unfortunate ending. Moreover, he has been a consistent fan of Penix, claiming him to be ‘the best-receiving core in the country’ after the prospect’s appearance on RG3 and The Ones three months ago.

Advertisement

Fans React to Robert Griffin III’s Assessment of Michael Penix Jr.

The analysis by Robert Griffin III, though backed by numbers, might alarm those aware of the current NFL Mock Drafts. Though one of the most intriguing prospects, his place in the top 10 is highly unlikely. Despite the presumption, it’s hard to ignore Penix’s arm talent that caused an NFL Media report to predict him as a first half of the first of the first-round selection.

Meanwhile, fans also supported Griffin’s take with comments that called him ‘underrated’ while raising a few concerns about his health. Take a look here-

Amidst the growing intrigue, Michael Penix Jr. reportedly visited the Las Vegas Raiders (13th overall pick). He was also spotted in Denver, where the Broncos are quarterback-thirsty and needful of a fit for their 12th overall pick. The updates might be handy for teams looking to draft Penix after many teams visited Washington to witness his skills as he opted out of the 2024 NFL Combine.