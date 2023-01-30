“Crazy Wild Philly”: Eagles Fans Climb Up Traffic Lights, Swarm the Roads Like Mad Bees After Conference Championship Win Against 49ers

The Eagles have done it, they have well and truly annihilated the 49ers to win the Conference Championship title. Throughout the season, the Eagles have been extremely consistent and although the 49ers had scripted a few magical wins this season, the team from Philadelphia was the overwhelming favorite to emerge victoriously.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Eagles sure played like champions and gave absolutely nothing away to their opponents. At halftime, Jalen Hurts’ team had a 14 point lead and were looking comfortable to seal the win. However, not many were expecting the 49ers to completely surrender in the second half.

Not even a single point was added to the 49ers’ tally in the final two quarters which is enough to prove how one-sided the encounter really was. While Hurts didn’t do much in the clash, 49ers were forced to keep changing their quarterbacks which never allowed them to develop any sort of momentum.

Eagles fans can’t be stopped

Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson and Christian McCaffrey were all given a go by the 49ers but no one really was allowed to do anything substantial by a strong Eagles defense.

When the scoreline shows 31-7 at the end of a Conference Championship game, fans of the winning team do have the license to go wild with the celebrations. However, sometimes they can go a little overboard as well.

After the game ended, tonnes of Eagles fans were seen blocking the streets to cheer for their favorite stars. Moreover, a few crazy Eagles admirers ended up climbing a traffic light to just dance on top of it. These visuals, which were shared through NFL on FOX’s Instagram account, ended up getting a variety of reactions.

While some were saying that they can’t be stopped after the win, many also claimed that the fans engaging in all such shenanigans are the ones who actually can’t even name 3 players in the Eagles’ unit.

These are the scenes after a Conference Championship win, only God knows what will happen if the Eagles end up winning the Super Bowl.

