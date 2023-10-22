Caleb Williams’ HC Lincoln Riley Is Believed To Be Prepared for an NFL Job

Caleb Williams has had a successful college career, thanks to the USC Trojans HC Lincoln Riley. It was Riley who polished his balling skills to make him a projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, as per insiders, Riley could also consider switching to an NFL job alongside his protégé.

Advertisement

USC Insider Scott Wolf made the revelation about Lincoln Riley’s expected transition at the ‘Dan Patrick Show’. According to him, multiple sources hint that Riley’s move to the NFL is on the horizon.

Scott Wolf Reflects on Lincoln Riley’s Rumored Transition to NFL

Scott Wolf, in his appearance at the ‘Dan Patrick Show’, revealed that Lincoln Riley is looking for his ticket to the NFL through Caleb Williams. The news is not confirmed yet, but he has heard the same from multiple sources.

Advertisement

“Coaches are notorious gossips, which is why I love coaches. I’ve heard this from three different NFL coaches that they’ve heard- he’s putting out feelers to the NFL teams. That he’s ready to jump if it’s the right scenario, which means he wants to go somewhere with Caleb Williams,” revealed Wolf.

Wolf also mentioned that Caleb’s NFL team is expected to be Lincoln Riley’s preference since the accompaniment will make the transition frictionless for all.

Wolf further added, “Caleb Williams, you know, presumably the number one pick in the draft. So it be, the team that had the top pick or traded for the top pick and that would be the ticket to the NFL.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dpshow/status/1715170974398599318?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lincoln Riley joined the USC Trojans as their 30th HC on Nov 8, 2021. His record at the Oklahoma Sooners before the transition consisted of five years of brilliance. While his induction was believed to be a boon for the Trojans, his presence was expected to change Pac-12 football in general.

Advertisement

The USC Trojans under Coach Riley currently stand at 6-2, the second place in the conference. They opened the season with a winning streak, crushing six of their opponents. However, their matches against Notre Dame and Utah turned out to be close losses, smudging their impeccable score.

Riley’s Leadership Questioned by Fans After Their Crushing Defeats

As opposed to an amazing season start, the Week 7 matchup against No. 15 Notre Dame football and Week 8 match against No. 14 Utah Utes turned out badly for the Trojans. Soon after they presented a weak defense, fans were disappointed by Lincoln Riley’s leadership. The distracted Trojans were set aside as a team, as most of them blamed Riley for these upset losses.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realscientistic/status/1715933160255484396?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/umichwolverine1/status/1715934062647349512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LASportsFanatic/status/1715932149495603617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tarek_Fattal/status/1715934649913168269?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BCrawford247/status/1715933793209499764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the Trojans inch closer to the playoffs, their defense has suffered a significant backlash from the fandom. That, accompanied by William’s meltdown, which probably cost them the match against Notre Dame football, with a 28-point deficit.

Caleb Williams is expected to be the top draft pick in 2024. Riley’s transition to the NFL with Williams might pose challenges, considering he would have to adjust to a new environment, possibly with less control over the team. It’s also highly unlikely that an NFL team would be interested in the QB-coach duo as a package deal.