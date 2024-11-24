mobile app bar

“I Get Why He’s Upset”: Rules Analyst Says Shedeur Sanders Got “Lucky” After Shoving the Official

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Shedeur Sanders

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite three touchdowns, Shedeur Sanders was unable to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a victory against Kansas at Arrowhead. A visibly frustrated Shedeur lost his cool as he shoved a line judge in the back during the third quarter.

The visuals from the game suggest that Shedeur took a hit during a chaotic sequence and pushed the referee while caught in the middle of a scrum. Breaking down the incident for Fox College Football, rules analyst Mike Pereira detailed why it was a lucky escape for Colorado’s starting QB:

“Look, I get why he is upset because people are almost climbing over him after he was down. But, you know, the officials can use their hands all they want to try to keep the order. But you cannot come back as a player and push the official. And the chaos the officials didn’t see, but he’s lucky he wasn’t ejected from the game.”

Fans who reacted to the incident on X (formerly Twitter) also agreed with Pereira’s analysis that Shedeur was lucky not to get ejected.

One fan even commented that Shedeur would have been ejected if his last name was not Sanders. Another fan pointed out that the referees earlier missed a helmet hit on Shedeur, which could have ended his career with an injury.

The officials were once again in the spotlight in the matchup, which recorded Colorado’s third loss (21-37) of the season. After the setback, Shedeur will have a lot to ponder when they meet Oklahoma in just five days.

