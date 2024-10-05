“I Got a Model Type Body”: Chad Johnson Raves About His $200 Outfit, Sparking a Joke from Shannon Sharpe

Unc and Ocho are at it again. While Chad Johnson prides himself in being thrifty and thriving on MacDonalds, his best friend and co-host Shannon Sharpe prides himself on accurately making fun of Ocho’s thriftiness.

During an episode of the Nightcap podcast, the former Bengals wideout raved about yet another thrifty purchase– a $200 outfit. And Sharpe couldn’t help himself, as he once again poked fun at his co-host’s enjoyment of the cheaper things in life.

Ocho, on the Nightcap live-stream, sported a handsome suit and even got a compliment from a fan. He proudly pointed out that while his suit may look expensive, it cost him merely $200.

Upon hearing the cost, Shannon joked that if he pulled one thread from his “cheap suit,” it would all come apart. “I’d have to pull one thread and undress you,” Shannon said, unable to resist a chance to take a shot at Ocho’s cheap habits.

The former Bengals receiver further divulged that he had the suit tailor-fitted, to his “model-type body.” However, Shannon took yet another jab, stating that Relle disagrees with Ocho’s assertion, and has claimed that he needs to hit the gym.

Ocho, however, rejected the notion that he needs to bulk up or get in shape, humorously claiming that Relle is a “hater.” It’s not surprising that Chad called her a hater since he has been beefing with her for the past week.

Chad Johnson and Relle are having a domestic

Chad Ochocinco’s fiancee Sharelle Rosado who perfectly complements her soon-to-be-husband’s quippy personality during her brief cameos on the Nightcap, made another appearance on the Nightcap. As she entered the stage and sat down, Ocho revealed that he and Rell were beefing.

He pointed out that the matter is somewhat serious and they haven’t talked to each other in a week. Johnson stated that he was livid and upset with Relle.

“We ain’t doing amazing. We are beefing. Like we beefing for real like no bullsh*t. I ain’t talk to Rell in 6-7 days. I just want you’ll to know we be beefing for real. I’m mad.”

However, she downplayed it, stating that she just doesn’t have time to talk and there is no beef.

Their tension might be traced back to an incident when Relle snapped at Ocho over the phone while he was having breakfast at a diner.

Eventually, they resolved their issues, with Ocho admitting that he backed off and approached the situation with more maturity. However, this could simply be pre-wedding jitters, as the couple is set to tie the knot after over a year of engagement.