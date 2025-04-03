“For a Child to Read That the Father Didn’t Want to Be a Part of His Life”: Shannon Sharpe on Anthony Edwards Paying $1M in Child Support Upfront

Anthony Edwards allegedly paid $1 million in child support to put an end to his ex-girlfriend’s demands. Or, at least, that’s the rumor circulating. The NBA shooting guard has neither confirmed nor denied the claim. Weighing in on the controversy, Shannon Sharpe surprisingly supported the idea of paying the amount upfront. However, he also had some advice for Edwards about the internet and how things will be perceived by the child.

Edwards is now confirmed to be the father of three children with three different women. He had his first with Drayja Carlyle in 2023, then another with Shannon Jackson in 2024, and now he’s paying child support to Ayesha Howard. Additionally, Edwards is rumored to have a fourth child with a woman named Ally D, who claims to have DNA proof that the NBA star fathered her child in 2023.

It’s a bit of a mess that the three-time All-Star has gotten into. Especially considering that it doesn’t seem like he wants to be a father after the child support rumors leaked. And, while Howard has denied those claims, murmurs suggest that Edwards attempted to settle the matter by offering $1 million upfront as a lump sum for 18 years of support.

Sharpe and his co-host Chad Johnson addressed the controversy on their latest episode of Nightcap. “Would it be smart to pay the whole 18 years in one payment of 1.8 million? Yes… But it’s tough because he’s young,” the former tight end started.

Sharpe then addressed the bigger issue: “It’s reported that he didn’t want the kid. Now he’s forced to want to be with the kid. So I would say this. Take some time. Cool down. You’re upset right now.”

Johnson, on the other hand, went on a bit of a rant himself. With eight kids, he considers himself somewhat of an expert on child support and parenting. Although he admitted that he has always loved being a father, he found it hard to relate to Edwards.

That’s when Sharpe pointed out that in this age of the internet, a child reading that their father didn’t want them would be nothing short of hurtful.

“The problem that I have now is they have this thing called the internet. And when something gets put up there, it’s up there for perpetuity… For a child to read that, to say the father didn’t want anything to do with him, didn’t want to be a part of his life- that’s hurtful.”

It’s a thoughtful thing for Sharpe to point out. So many have been caught up in the craziness of the story that they’ve forgotten how this could possibly impact the actual kid in question. Obviously, they’re too young to know any better now. But what about in 5, 10, 15 years?

That’s why Sharpe urged Edwards to take a moment and calm down. After all, he’s seen his co-host raise several children and lead a happy life in the process. Edwards is still young at just 23, though. Maybe it will take more real-life experiences to get through to him.