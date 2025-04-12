“Shannon Sharpe Wants $5200 in Buffalo Nickels Too”: NFL Fans Crack Up Over Chad Johnson’s Lamborghini Purchase

As algorithms and advertisers continue to speak the language of money, even the likes of superstar athletes are forced to listen every now and then. In responding to their viewers’ complaints about advertisements being featured throughout their content, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson found their conversation drifting towards their personal finances.

Advertisement

Considering that Johnson felt the need to thank both Sharpe and his audience members directly after purchasing a brand new Lamborghini Revuelto, the conversation was a rather timely one.

I would like to thank God first for the many blessings, I’d also like to thank @ShannonSharpe & my @NightcapShow_ family, without you none of this would be possible. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YFGc8LF3Vz — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 11, 2025

Unfortunately for the former Cincinnati Bengal, his celebration quickly turned sour as fans took the post as an opportunity to remind him about the $5,200 that he still owes his to his hall-of-fame co-host. While the amount of money certainly isn’t worth ruining a friendship over, it’s certainly not worth forgetting about, either.

Thankfully for Sharpe, the internet seems to be doing its best to make sure that he doesn’t forget.

https://xtwitter.com/Enrique1700_/status/1910821854211936569

Whether the intent was to crack jokes or simply give everyone’s favorite sports uncle a friendly reminder, Sharpe certainly received more than enough notifications to remind him about his missing funds. Suffice to say, the message was loud and clear: fans want Ocho to pay what he owes.

@ShannonSharpe bro done went on a world tour with your money — jefe (@bringtheecstasy) April 11, 2025

One commentator felt the need to get specific, suggesting that Sharpe wants his payment to come in proper form as well.

@ShannonSharpe wants that whole $5,200 in BUFFALO NICKELS TOO. 🗣️🤣 — Jordan Setler (@JSet92) April 11, 2025

Hilariously enough, Sharpe hadn’t forgotten either, as he humorously suggested that Ocho was going to meet God himself sooner rather than later. The Bengals legend jokingly reassured his co-host, telling him that he would pay him back just as soon as he was finished installing his latest renovations.

I promise I’m gone pay yo $5200just let me finish furnishing my new spot & building the pool, God said patience is a virtue. Proverbs 14:29 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ZWIMIjhwG3 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 11, 2025

Ultimately, the NFL Hall of Famer is likely just happy to see his friend finally sport a newer ride. Johnson’s frugal reputation certainly precedes him, and it’s often resulted in him catching flack from his contemporaries.

During a past episode of their Nightcap podcast, the former wide receiver highlighted that he had been driving the same smart car since 2006. When he bragged about the MPG of the vehicle, Sharpe quickly shot him down.

“55 miles to the gallon? It’s going to take you two days to get somewhere… Man, you ain’t hitting no 105 in that. Man, that Fred Flintstone car.”

A Lamborghini will definitely make for a nicer ride than some of Johnson’s older vehicles, but the same can be said about money. Given the jovial manner of the podcast, the two will likely attempt to hash out any misunderstandings on the next episode of their podcast.

The two NFL legends are currently taking their show on the road with an uncensored, live edition of the Nightcap podcast set to make stops all throughout the Southern and Eastern regions of the United States. For those hoping to see more direct confrontations about the mismanaged funds, fans should feel encouraged to visit their website to find further information about securing their tickets to see the funniest sports podcast on the market today.