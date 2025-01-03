“I Got Him Watching Love Island”: CJ Stroud’s Older Sister Reveals How She Keeps In Touch With Him Through Reality TV Show Gossips

C.J. Stroud took the NFL world by storm last year as a rookie. However, he and his Houston Texans have taken a noticeable step back in 2024, despite the fact that they’re headed to the postseason. Through the ups and downs of his football career, Stroud uses his family as his rock and his strength. As an NFL player, obviously, it can be tough to stay in touch at times, so Stroud’s sister has devised a unique way to maintain her relationship with her famous brother.

Advertisement

During the second episode of, The Mom’s POV Podcast, Kim Stroud (mother of C.J.) and Monica Daniels (mother of Arizona Cardinals lineman Paris Johnson Jr.) brought their daughters on to talk about sibling dynamics with their NFL brothers. Paris’ younger sister, Sydney, was joined by C.J.’s older sister, Ciara, to talk about how they support their brothers. Ciara revealed that she stays in touch with her busy brother through reality TV shows.

“We love reality shows, so we love watching like ‘Love Island’ and different reality shows. And I got him watching it, like before he’d be like ‘why are you watching these shows’ and then now he loves them. So we’re always talking gossip about shows and stuff, that’s really how we connect.”

While Ciara has had success indoctrinating her younger brother into the world of reality shows, Sydney said that she’s still having some trouble doing the same with her older brother Paris.

More than just shooting the breeze about the latest Love Island gossip, Ciara said that first and foremost she’s checking in on C.J. regularly to make sure he’s doing alright with the rigors and pressures of his job and lifestyle. She is a big sister after all.

“With C.J. I just try to keep it brother-sister vibes, I’m not asking him any football questions. Just simply because, like you said, I just don’t know what to ask. (Laughs) At the same time I just let him have his resting time, and then when we’re together it’s just like old times. As his older sister I just wanna check in on him, like ‘are you good?’ And really that’s just my main focus… And then he tells me he’s good and we talk about something else.”

C.J. Stroud will try to use the power of family to ensure he’s in a good mental head space heading into January football. However, he’ll also have to lift the spirits of his Houston Texans brethren as they limp toward the playoffs.

The AFC South champs have lost two straight heading into Week 18. And many view Stroud and the Texans as the “easiest” first-round matchup of this year’s NFL playoff field.

They are likely to rest most of their starters for their final regular season matchup. While it is precautious, that doesn’t give them a chance to bounce back prior to a massive Wild Card playoff matchup the week after against either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Los Angeles Chargers.