“I Got His Back, He Got Mine”: Talanoa Hufanga Shows Up in Bo Nix Shirt After Game as The Broncos Starter Struggles in 2025 Debut

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix had a less-than-ideal start to his 2025 season. While the Broncos were able to overcome the Titans, Nix was not a pretty sight to behold. He attempted nine passes of 10 or more yards downfield, but connected on just three while throwing two interceptions. Across 49 dropbacks and rushing attempts combined, the second-year starter averaged only 3.75 yards per play.

His 2025 debut was marred by three turnovers and a lack of consistent downfield aggression against the Titans’ defense. However, while Broncos Nation’s faith in the Oregon product may be dwindling, his teammates are still firmly by his side.

New Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga showcased just that when he walked into the postgame press conference rocking a Bo Nix shirt. When asked about Nix’s performance and leadership, Hufanga had only good things to say.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in my guy. He’s a Christian man who just goes out there and leads us. Regardless of what kind of day he has, I know I got his back and he got mine.”

Still, there were flashes of competitiveness in Nix’s approach. He never shied away from testing the defense and showed mobility when plays broke down, even if the results didn’t consistently translate into big gains. For a second-year starter adjusting to new defensive looks, the game underscored the growing pains that come with developing into a full-time NFL quarterback.

Even Sean Payton, notorious for throwing his quarterback under the bus, was gracious in his assessment of Nix as he said, “We are not going to do weekly growth meter with Bo Nix,” while reminding everyone he loves the player and his gutsy performance, especially in the second half.

The Broncos will expect more efficiency and better decision-making moving forward, but Nix’s willingness to keep attacking downfield could serve him well as he gains experience. The challenge will be finding the balance between aggression and control.

