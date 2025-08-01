“I Never Lashed Out”: Cam Newton Reflects on Why He Was a ‘Terrible Teammate’ in College

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Before winning the 2010 Heisman Trophy for Auburn, becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and earning a contract potentially worth $100 million from the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton was a Florida Gator. He had the same spark that he displayed throughout his career, but the young Newton wasn’t always the best teammate.

As one former teammate, cornerback Markihe Anderson, put it, Newton had “some goofiness to him” that played out on the Florida practice field.

“He wasn’t always putting his best foot forward [as a backup]…Guys would always speak to him, remind him to take things seriously,” former Gators running back Brandon James once revealed.

Even Newton admits to being “a great player, but a terrible teammate.” So what did he think was the problem?

According to the former Panthers quarterback, while he “never lashed out,” he also wasn’t good about “expressing myself to my teammates.”

Over two years, Newton gave Florida 113 rushing yards and 54 passing yards in spot duty. However, his pouting on the sidelines and sulking in press conferences after losing continued to be an issue during his NFL career too. Receiver Steve Smith once took matters into his own hands after the Panthers were decimated by the New York Giants and gave Newton a piece of his mind.

“I watched D.A. and Jimmy (Clausen), they don’t play in 20-something games last year. And they get up and they observe and learn and get those mental reps…I told him, ‘You can get some mental reps or you can sit on that bench and sulk.’”

The guidance of more mature and experienced players, however, eventually got Newton to fix his ways. The guiding light shone by the likes of Smith and Mike Shula helped Newton fix not only his game but also his attitude.

“Steve Smith was a firecracker who played with an edge. He spoke my language like that. Like how to represent yourself and how to have a chip on your shoulder. I learned from those guys. Marty Hearnie.. Coach Rivera and then even Coach Shula. These guys invested a lot of grace and patience during that time.”

At 36 years of age, Newton has no problem admitting that he was immature and childish in how he carried himself throughout his high school and college years. Losing wasn’t easy for Newton, who got used to being undefeated.

While his early years were marked by flashes of brilliance overshadowed by poor attitude and immaturity, Newton eventually evolved into a leader—thanks in large part to the tough love and mentorship of veterans like Steve Smith and coaches who believed in his potential.