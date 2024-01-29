“Attack the Problem, Not the Person”: NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner Finds Himself Wanting to Be Like Ted Lasso

The NFL is surrounded by great talent, wanting to take inspiration from veterans and Hall of Famers. But, it’s not every day that you hear about the inspirations for veterans and one wouldn’t expect that inspiration to come from a fictional character. In an intriguing turn of events, Hall of Famer QB Kurt Warner took to Twitter, expressing admiration for Ted Lasso’s philosophy.

Ted Lasso’s “Be Curious, Not Judgemental“ video struck a chord with the fans including Kurt Warner. The veteran quarterback reposted the clip, while also captioning it with an extension of the philosophy.

“I like this… I want to live like that! Attack the problem not the person… ” remarked the Greatest Show on Turf QB who became a part of the high-flying offense. Adding more to the context, 52-year-old Kurt Warner remains focused on being a student for as long as necessary.

“…always ask “Why”… look to see what you can gain from someone instead of how you are better than them… never stop being a student bc we can always learn!!!” added the former quarterback.

Warner’s journey from a grocery store in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to leading the Rams in the Super Bowl has proved his incredible leadership. Fast forward to today, Warner’s life story on the big screen as ‘American Underdog ‘ encapsulates his meteoric rise through an unconventional route.

In an NFL world where most names follow the usual path to greatness, the two-time MVP holds a philosophical take on life and its nuances. Warner is an unforgettable name, not just for his achievements but for his proactiveness in the football arena, leading one to a moment of virality recently.

Kurt Warner is Killing at the Social Media Game

In a recent social media parade, Kurt Warner found himself in the spotlight after a Pittsburgh Steelers fan’s bold declaration. The fan unilaterally declared James Harrison’s interception return in Super Bowl XLIII against the Cardinals as the greatest play.

It was Warner’s third career Super Bowl appearance, which left him with a 1-2 record in the Super Bowls. Despite throwing for 377 yards and completing 72.1% of his passes with a QBR of 112.3, the Arizona Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss. Dwelling on the outstanding performance, Kurt Warner had a gracious reply for the fans, writing,

“Kind of depends on who you ask!!!”

Arizona lost the chance to take a four-point advantage, which was single-handedly flipped by James Harrison into a 17-7 halftime score. The interception’s impact turned the tide in favor of the Steelers leaving an unforgettable scar for Kurt Warner with the Cardinals. However, social media erupted with reactions some in support of the fan while others for Warner. But, from someone who has two Super Bowl wins, a lot of moments stand as the NFL’s greatest plays. We can all benefit from living like Kurt Warner (and Ted Lasso!)