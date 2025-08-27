Ndamukong Suh Pledges to Help Teachers With a Special Gesture in Honor of His Mother

On the field, Ndamukong Suh built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most feared defensive linemen. His physical dominance often landed him in the spotlight, sometimes publications even labelling him as the “dirtiest player in the league.” But away from the gridiron, the ex-Lions star has long been known as a man of generosity and community focus.

Whether it was donating $2.6 million to his alma mater, Nebraska, or helping fund backpack giveaways for school kids through the Suh Family Foundation, the former defensive tackle has consistently shown a different side of himself.

His spirit of giving surfaced once again this week when Suh released a heartfelt Instagram video, linking the back-to-school season to a cause close to his heart.

“Back to school week always reminds me of my mother,” Suh said in the video, noting how his mother, Bernadette Suh, worked as a teacher for more than three decades.

“I remember all the time and energy that she poured into these kids and especially into her classroom with her own money,” he recalled.

To honor her and the countless teachers who still do the same today, Suh then announced his intentions to pledge support to them directly.

“So with that, I will be taking care of some Amazon wish lists of these teachers, and I look forward to seeing who you guys want to tag that should be having that appreciation, and or if you’re a teacher yourself, what’s your grade you’re teaching and what support you would love,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukongsuh)

It’s a simple gesture, but one that speaks volumes. Teachers across America often find themselves digging into their own pockets to buy classroom essentials, from notebooks to art supplies, because of budget shortfalls. Studies have shown educators spend hundreds, sometimes even thousands, each year out of their own salaries.

That’s why Ndamukong Suh’s decision to step in highlights both his awareness of the issue and his desire to take tangible action. That said, this latest charity act also ties directly into the broader mission of the Suh Family Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Katya. Education, alongside health & wellness and empowerment, forms one of its three central pillars.

So while the NFL world remembers the former Lion for his bone-crunching hits and relentless style of play, moments like these remind us of the man beyond the pads. Because for him, giving back is about carrying forward the lessons instilled in him at home, thanks to his mother’s professional career.

And in this case, it means helping teachers, the very people who give so much yet often receive so little, start the school year with one less burden on their shoulders.