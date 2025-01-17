“I Got in a Lot of Trouble With Ellie”: Kylie Kelce Recalls Watching Nolan Smith’s Sack vs. Packers in Living Room

Jason Kelce has become an honorary Philadelphian after spending his entire career with the Eagles, but his wife, Kylie Kelce, has been a part of the fan base for much longer. Born and raised in the city, she’s a true Eagle at heart, and her love for the team has only deepened since marrying Jason. She regularly attended home games at the Link, but her role as a mom now keeps her cheering from the living room alongside her daughters.

Despite watching from home, Kylie’s passion and excitement remain as strong as ever. She often yells at the TV during games, fully immersed in the action. However, Ellie, her daughter who dislikes loud noises, reacts unhappily whenever she sees her mom raising her voice in excitement—even from the comfort of their living room.

“Just the other day, I was watching from the living room. I’m a yell-at-the-TV type. Just the other day, I got into a lot of trouble with Ellie because I was yelling while the game was on,” Kylie shared on her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

So what made her scream in excitement? It was Nolan Smith’s sack on Jordan Love during the Eagles’ wild-card game against the Packers. Seeing her daughter annoyed, Kylie had to contain her excitement.

Entering Sunday, Packers quarterback Jordan Love had only been sacked 14 times across 15 games this season. However, the Eagles managed to bring him down twice during the game, both times by linebacker Smith. The first sack resulted in a loss of 14 yards in the first quarter, while the second came in the fourth quarter for a loss of 3 yards. His remarkable performance during Sunday’s game was definitely something worth yelling at the TV for.

Jason and Kylie’s daughters don’t like football

Kylie revealed that while her daughters may occasionally sit in the same room with her during Eagles games, they don’t share her passion or love for the team—or even her interest in football. The only time her daughter Wyatt has shown any interest in the game, Kylie revealed, was when she spotted A.J. Brown’s fluorescent pink shoes. A video of Wyatt excitedly pointing out Brown and his shoes quickly went viral online.

Kylie admitted that even in that fleeting, rare moment of interest, she knew Wyatt was working her charm. She realized her daughter was cleverly trying to avoid naptime with her sisters, using football as a way to win her over. Wyatt clearly knew her mom’s love for the game and played into it, hustling her way into staying awake a little longer.

“The girls usually do hang out in the same room but don’t necessarily watch with me when I watch football. The day that Wyatt had her AJ Brown pink shoes video, that was just because her sister was napping and she was trying her best to also stay out of a nap. That was a manipulation tactic.”

Kylie shared that her daughter Ellie is beginning to immerse herself in football, even cheering for the Eagles without fully understanding the game. As a mom, Kylie finds her daughter’s adorable cheers heartwarming, but she’s perfectly fine with her kids not taking much interest in football for now.

With her own passion and love for the Eagles more than making up for their lack of enthusiasm, Kylie remains deeply invested. She continues to stick to her game-day superstitions as the Birds prepare to face the Rams in the divisional round