“I Got My Money On Detroit”: Cam Newton Won’t Be Afraid To Bet Against the Chiefs If They Play the Lions

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are a force to be reckoned with this season. They stepped foot into this season as two-time consecutive Super Bowl champions and then went on to demolish every team in their path. There are not a lot of teams that can contend with the mighty Chiefs this year since they’ve breezed past elite teams like the Ravens, the Falcons, the Chargers, and even the 49ers in their last game. There seems to be no other team that can rival them except the Detroit Lions, as Cam Newton doubles down on his take.

On the latest episode of the ‘4th and 1′ show, hosted by Cam Newton, he expressed his admiration for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. He even went on to boldly claim that if the Chiefs play against the Lions this season, he will gladly bet on Detroit since he believes them to be a better playing team, despite the Chiefs’ unbeaten record.

If the Chiefs played the Detroit Lions today, I got bet money on Detroit. No matter where they play, no matter what the people say, I’m gonna bet it anyway. They the best team in the league right now, bro. It’s not just the record. It’s how they’re winning these games.

Though Newton has a few controversial takes to spew out from time to time, he might have struck the bullseye with this one. Yes, the Chiefs are undefeated, but the Lions also stand proudly on a 5-1 record, which is the only team in the NFL at the moment with only one loss and five wins. The Detroit Lions are hands down the best team after the Chiefs, and if Newton’s words are to be believed, then they might just be a bit better.

Moreover, when it comes to quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is far from the best this season. The MVP odds currently favor the likes of Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, and others but not the Chiefs’ QB. Jon Gruden, former Bucs coach, added another name to the mix – Lions’ QB Jared Goff.

Jon Gruden believes that Jared Goff is the best QB in the NFL right now

As per the regular season stats, Mahomes currently stands on an 82.5 rating while Jared Goff is way ahead with a 111.5. Moreover, Goff excels Mahomes currently in every statistic, making it evident who’d be the better QB in a head-to-head game. And it looks like Jon has Goff as his pick for the best quarterback this season.

“I think Jared Goff is starting to look like Joe Montana to me. He plays with continuous movement. He completes almost every single pass. He’s tough as hell. He has continuity in the same system. He knows and anticipates what plays they’re going to be called.”

Being compared to Joe Montana must be a high honor for Goff, who now holds the major responsibility of leading his team through the road to a Super Bowl. And hopefully, squash the Kansas City Chiefs on the way, as they did in the preseason this year.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

