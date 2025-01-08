“I Got the President in the Same Building”: Michael Irvin Says He’s Safe From Hurst Fire While in LA

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes former player and NFL Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin looks on during the first half of a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

2025 has started on a tragic note for the residents of LA, with the fast-moving wildfires, known as the Hurst Fires, destroying homes and knocking down power lines. More than 30,000 people in LA’s affected areas have been evacuated so far, while others remain at a safe distance from the area. Michael Irvin is one of them.

Dallas Cowboys legend, Micahel Irvin, has unfortunately found himself caught amid the wildfire ravaging LA. Fortunately for the former NFL star, he has maintained his safe distance from the worst-hit areas and is currently residing in a hotel alongside POTUS Joe Biden.

The former Dallas Cowboys legend posted a video on “X” to update his fans and well-wishers. In the video shared by the 58-year-old, Irvin revealed that he was staying at the Fairmont Century Plaza in New York under heavy security — no thanks to the presence of Joe Biden at the hotel.

“I’m as guarded as you can be because I got the President in the same building. So, we got so many policemen and everybody patrolling and guarding this hotel because Biden is here.”

Irvin, however, couldn’t help but feel bad about the pace at which the fire was consuming portions of the city. In the video shot from the hotel’s balcony, the former NFL star gave fans a glimpse of the orange skies and the fire spreading far from his location.

Michael called the visuals “scary” likening them to seeing a “big old building on fire”. He ended the video by praying for the people on the wrong side of LA, as he wholeheartedly wished for their safety.

Unsurprisingly, Irvin’s fans and the netizens who saw the former NFL star’s video had similar advice for the Cowboys legend: not to let his guard down.

It’s really sad. Please take care. — James JR. (@jamesjr__3) January 8, 2025

Yes,very scary for anyone being that close!Stay safe playmaker! — James Simmons (@JamesSiall4Um) January 8, 2025

Be safe. Lots of people out there needing help. — Patrick Maez (@maezpa) January 8, 2025

Others, meanwhile, urged the former Dallas receiver to leave the vicinity as soon as possible due to the unpredictable nature of the fires.

Don’t stick around for the fireworks! People can’t even drive outta there if they wait last minute! — Boltgang Sports (@BoltgangSports) January 8, 2025

As netizens and Michael noted, this is truly a tragedy for the residents of California. We, at The SportsRush, extend our thoughts and gratitude to those affected.