‘I guess Joe Biden got 81 million votes’: Aaron Rodgers tore down president’s ‘fake White House’ as a propaganda attempt for Covid-19 vaccinations

Aaron Rodgers had the NFL world enraged with his ‘fake’ vaccination, but the quarterback didn’t hold back in going against president Joe Biden.

The star quarterback made headlines when he contracted Covid-19 during the 2021-22 season. However, it wasn’t him getting Covid-19 that caused such a massive stir.

After his diagnosis, it was revealed that Rodgers hadn’t taken the Covid-19 vaccine. However, earlier in the year, Rodgers claimed that he was ‘immunized’ giving people the impression that he had been vaccinated.

That wasn’t the case. NFL fans, media, analysts and players felt betrayed as the NFL had special rules for players who weren’t vaccinated. Rodgers had broken protocol and put others at risk.

After a playoff loss, Rodgers went in on Joe Biden and his thoughts about Covid-19 and the vaccine. He didn’t hold back, and he even questioned the results of the 2020 elections.

Also Read: Tom Brady loses yet another weapon as his $82.5 million Pro Bowl WR suffers an injury

Aaron Rodgers called Joe Biden’s White House fake in anti-vax stance

Rodgers isn’t a fan of Biden and his White House. He especially wasn’t a fan of the way the current president was handling the Covid-19 situation and his takes on vaccines.

Biden spotted a Packers fan during his visit to Kentucky after the state was rocked by tornadoes, and he told her to Rodgers to get the vaccine. The Packers quarterback didn’t seem to take that gesture too well.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which — I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking — but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers erupted.

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which — how do you even trust them — but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities,” Rodgers added. “And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s not helping the conversation.”

Rodgers didn’t really get his point across well though. “The CDC statistic was a measure of the number of rare deaths vaccinated people had, not related to Covid-19. Further, according to the Huffpost, The CDC study noted that among 1.2 million fully vaccinated people, 36 died after contracting COVID-19 ― and 28 of those had at least four risk factors.”

So, yeah, Rodgers wasn’t a big fan of the vaccine, but his comments against Biden were harsh and a little unfounded. He also did lie about his vaccination status, and that had people calling for him to be suspended.

Aaron Rodgers is a liar. He should be suspended. pic.twitter.com/8XmcRvmkWZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2021

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick’s biggest multi-billionaire hater, Donald Trump, went back on his words to bolster his approval ratings