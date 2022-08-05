Tom Brady loses yet another weapon as his $82.5 million Pro Bowl WR suffers an injury

Tom Brady makes sure his team is always competing for a Super Bowl, season in and season out. This offseason has claimed two starters already.

Tom Brady is known for leading a team that always has Super Bowl aspirations. The GOAT has 7 Super Bowl rings and numerous passing records. He also holds the highest wins to loss ratio in NFL history.

Two seasons ago, Brady was able to win his latest title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season as a Buccaneer, after some early ups and downs, the team came together. They hit their stride and looked dominant the rest of the way.

Barring 3 interceptions on 3 consecutive drives in the second half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, the Buccaneers came out on top. They then followed that up with a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

In their Super Bowl victory and the entire season, Ryan Jensen and Mike Evans played a key role. Jensen has been a key cog in the offensive line while Evans has 7 consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. Evans is an offensive weapon that has been leading the league in touchdowns since he came in.

Jensen, Mike Evans both suffer injury scares in camp, putting Tom Brady in a world of hurt

Ryan Jensen injured his left knee during offseason practice last week. The Buccaneers haven’t clearly explained Jensen’s injury but it is clear that he will miss a lot of time.

Head coach Todd Bowles detailed that Jensen will be out for an extended period of time, probably a couple months. It is not sure whether he can play again this season. It will be determined based on the extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, Mike Evans went down in practice today with an apparent leg injury. He was not carted off like Jensen. Evans is said to have suffered a hamstring strain. The extent of the injury is still unknown. The Bucs WR is on a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed in 2018

This is nothing new for Evans as he has been playing with an injured hamstring for many games in past seasons.

With one Pro Bowler already injured for a lengthy time, the Buccaneers can’t afford Mike Evans to also miss time. It might severely hurt their Super Bowl aspirations.

