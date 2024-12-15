mobile app bar

“Every Finalist Was Worthy of Winning”: Former Heisman Winner Shares How Travis Hunter Outclassed Ashton Jeanty and Cam Ward

Braden Ramsey
Published

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speak during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speak during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Saturday evening, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter captured the 2024 Heisman Trophy. His win came in front of numerous past Heisman winners, including former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“RG3”, who earned his Heisman in 2012, recorded Hunter’s announcement from the stage and credited all four finalists for outstanding seasons in a Twitter/X post.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward were the other finalists for the award. Many fans acknowledged Hunter’s victory, but several commenters on RG3’s post believed Jeanty was snubbed.

Hunter’s margin of victory for the award was the slimmest since Alabama running back Mark Ingram (2009). That in itself proves Jeanty had a great case to win it.

However, it’s not the only aspect. Against all odds, Jeanty actually appeared on a higher percentage of ballots – meaning he garnered more total votes – than Hunter.

Jeanty may not have secured the Heisman, but he didn’t emerge from awards season empty-handed. He pocketed the Maxwell Award – given to the country’s most outstanding player – and the Doak Walker Award (recognizes college football’s top running back).

Eight of the last 10 Maxwell winners also earned the Heisman, so Jeanty did experience some bad luck. He did do something Hunter couldn’t, though, by leading his team to the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps winning the championship – or at least advancing beyond the quarterfinals – with Boise State can function as a solid consolation prize.

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

