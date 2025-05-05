“Brought Tears to My Eyes”: Ravens’ Aeneas Peebles Choked Up After Seeing His First Official NFL Jersey

The NFL Draft may be where dreams come true, but for many, the reality of becoming an NFL player doesn’t set in until well after the event is over. For the Baltimore Ravens’ newest defensive tackle, Aeneas Peebles, the dream didn’t become real until he saw his first official NFL jersey.

Advertisement

After his first practice as a Raven, the ACC product addressed the media from behind the team’s official podium. According to him, the moment was “everything that I ever dreamed of.” The latest member of the flock acknowledged that he was quickly overwhelmed by his emotions after being shown his name on a Baltimore jersey for the first time.

“It was amazing, it almost brought tears to my eyes. I’m not just saying that. It reminds me of my childhood and the thing I dreamed of my whole life just coming to fruition. I told my parents that this is just the beginning… The standard I uphold is this won’t be the last time that they see it.”

Unfortunately, there won’t be a lot of time for the former Blue Devil to soak things in, as the Ravens are now expecting him to deliver results similar to those of his final two seasons in college.

Now that he’s made it to the NFL, Aeneas finds himself surrounded by professionals in one of the most unforgiving, fast-paced working environments that the world has to offer. Thankfully, the one-time Hokie feels that he’s more than equipped to handle the task at hand.

When one reporter mentioned that he’s now working alongside the likes of Nnamdi Madubuike, a two-time pro bowler and five-year NFL veteran, Peebles seemed more than thrilled with the opportunity at hand. He did admit that he’s likely to have a fanboy moment or two along the way.

“Just to be able to come in and kind of watch those guys, like the Madubuike kind of guys, that I’ve watched my whole college career, always going out there and trying to emulate their game, it’s going to be special. Imma be a little starstruck, but I’m going to try to hold it in and make sure that I’m getting back to work.”

For all of the honesty and talk of dreams that filled Peebles’ interview, the defensive tackle maintained that he will be moving forward while sporting the same chip on his shoulder that he carried with him in high school. In light of his statement that “It was tough to get me here,” it’s safe to say that the 23-year-old is keen on doing whatever it takes to remain in the league.

Given the longstanding history of Baltimore’s emphasis on having gritty defenses, Peebles’ mentality makes him a perfect fit for a franchise that is in desperate need of determined pass rushers. Should his dog-like mentality manage to survive through training camp, there’s little else in the way of him becoming a potential game-changer for the Ravens in the near future.