“I Have a New Found Respect”: Aidan Hutchinson on His Humbling Experience of Witnessing Hospitalized Kids While Rehabbing

Suresh Menon
Published

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is interviewed after beating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Sep 22, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is interviewed after beating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

A few weeks into the 2024 season, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson was a strong contender for the DPOY award. But the Lions star’s season took an ugly turn when he fractured his tibia in Week 6 against the Cowboys, ruling him out for the entire season. However, there was a silver lining to the injury.

While in rehab, Hutchinson spent an extended period at a hospital for the first time. Typically, his visits to hospitals are not as a patient but as part of his charity endeavors for kids. So, the experience was new, yet humbling, showing him how gloomy and chaotic a hospitalized child’s life can be.

With each medication, injection, or even a routine nurse check-in, Hutchinson understood the struggles they face on a regular basis. And this instantly gives him immense respect for those hospitalized kids.

“l’ve never stayed in the hospital before, but I visited all these kids who do stay in hospitals. And I have a newfound respect for (them),” he said during his appearance on The Squeeze.

“When I saw those kids in the hospital, I had sympathy, but when you experience it a little bit yourself, in terms of being in that hospital, that to me, was like just a very humbling moment, and it definitely grew my own empathy for what these kids go through,” the star defensive end added.

It’s heartening to see Aidan share his eye-opening experience. Especially because he has dedicated a lot of time to brightening hospitalized kids’ days. Before every game, Hutchinson has made an effort to write words of encouragement on the kids’ water jugs to keep their spirits high.

So, the moment news of Hutchinson getting sidelines arrived, the kids who once received the love gave it back to the Lions star with cute, heartwarming video messages. As shared by the social media account of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, several of them can be seen expressing their gratitude, encouragement, and love for Aidan.

Amidst news of Hutchinson possibly making a comeback to the Lions squad should they make the Super Bowl, the DE has a great opportunity to draw strength from his young friends’ words of love.

