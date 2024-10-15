Aidan Hutchinson’s Family Says “He Will Rise From The Ashes” and Shares Lions DE’s “Healing” Message

Aidan Hutchinson went through surgery for the gruesome leg injury he suffered yesterday. With an uplifting message, his family updated the NFL world on his status after surgery.

In the letter shared on social media, his family expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support and love during this difficult time. They also thanked the doctors and support staff for their excellent care throughout the surgery.

“We are blessed to share that Aidan’s surgery was a success. Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to heart-resurget cineribus. He will rise from the ashes.”

Prayers poured in from across the NFL world for the Lions’ defensive leader and star rusher who suffered a nasty leg fracture against the Cowboys. Hutchinson was tackling Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when he collided with his teammate and his leg bent in an awkward way.

It was a lower leg compound fracture, affecting both the fibula and tibia.

While his family is by his side, helping him recover and return to the field as quickly as possible, his other family—his Lions teammates—are also staying positive, despite what could be a significant loss for the team and their Super Bowl aspirations.

Hutchinson’s exit is devastating for the Lions

Hutchinson is a cornerstone of the Lions’ defense—a true captain who plays with heart, embodying the spirit of his hometown, Detroit. His absence is more than just losing a player. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the team remain positive and hopeful for his return.

As reported by the Spec, Campbell, while relieved by the success of Hutchinson’s surgery, couldn’t help feeling the weight of losing a player and leader like Aidan. However, he isn’t counting him out just yet:

“The surgery went great — it is all good news — but man, Hutch is a captain for us, a highly productive player, and a great teammate who does everything the right way. I would never count Hutch out. If anyone can make it back, it’s him.”

Despite Campbell’s belief in his star player, Hutchinson’s season is likely over considering that a compound fracture like that can take 4 to 6 months to heal and it will take more than that to get back to his current form.

Meanwhile, the Lions face a dilemma as they decide whether to go out and get a new pass rusher for the interim.

Detroit is thin at the defensive end, with four players—James Houston, Nate Flynn, Marcus Davenport, and John Cominsky—all sidelined. Quality pass rushers are hard to find, and the Lions may need to invest draft capital to replace Aidan Hutchinson’s 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

One name being floated is Maxx Crosby, though acquiring him would come at a steep price. However, for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, getting a good pass rusher is a no-brainer. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the undefeated Vikings next week.