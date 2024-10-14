Fractured Tibia Recovery Time: Aidan Hutchinson Might Stay Away From Game Action for Months

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is injured during a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Despite their impressive 47-9 win over the Cowboys, Lions fans are more concerned than pleased. Simply because their star edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, suffered a gruesome leg injury during the contest. In fact, Fox Network didn’t even air the replay, that’s how brutal the hit was. Immediately after the game, questions arose regarding Aidan’s health and the expected timeline of his recovery.

Addressing these concerns during the post-game press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell initially stated that Hutchinson required immediate surgery as he had fractured his tibia. However, the PR team quickly corrected Campbell, clarifying that it was not a compound fracture.

So, what is the recovery time for a fractured tibia? According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), most tibial shaft and plateau fractures take at least 4 to 6 months to heal completely. This effectively rules out the Lions star for the rest of the season, leaving little chance for him to contribute even if the Lions make a Super Bowl run in 2025. Indeed this is a big blow for Dan Campbell’s team.

Before being carted off, players from both teams came over to show Aidan Hutchinson some love pic.twitter.com/P5Ne4SI8iQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024

Moreover, the AAOS notes that some fractures may take even longer in two scenarios. 1). If the fracture is open. 2). If the bone is broken into several pieces. Additionally, in many cases, the smaller bone in the lower leg, known as the fibula, is also broken, adding another layer of concern to his injury. However, it is yet to be confirmed if these complications exist in Aidan’s case or not.

Earlier in the game, Hutchinson performed brilliantly against the Cowboys, recording three tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits. His contribution to limiting Dak Prescott’s mobility was instrumental in securing the Lions’ win.

Unfortunately, he injured his left leg while attempting to contain Prescott. After sacking Dak, Hutchinson’s leg bent sideways as it collided with his teammate Alim McNeill.

With Hutchinson probably gone for a few months, the Lions may be compelled to explore trade options for pass rushers like Trey Hendrickson and Za’Darius Smith as potential replacements. However, it is important to understand that the severity of Aidan’s case and a proper timeline for his return would be known only after more information comes from concerned medical professionals and Lions’ management.